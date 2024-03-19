Last week, Motorola teased the launch of a new smartphone in India. The upcoming smartphone will be an Edge series phone that caters the mid-range and premium segment customers. The company has now confirmed that the upcoming Edge series device is the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. The design and specifications of the phone have been revealed before launch.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro India launch date, price segment

The Edge 50 Pro may launch on April 3 in India. The device will go on sale on Flipkart upon launch. Since it’s an Edge series phone, expect it to be priced in the upper mid-range or premium segment.

The smartphone will have three colour options – Black, Purple, and White. All will have different finishes.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro specifications

Flipkart has already created a landing page for the smartphone. It reveals key details of the device. Starting with the screen, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 2000 nits of peak brightness. It will be a curved punch-hole panel with up to 144Hz refresh rate support. The screen will have PANTONE certification.

It will have HDR10+ and a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. Further, it will also have SGS Eye protection and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 as other display features. The screen will also double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security.

In terms of the cameras, the smartphone will have a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens. It will be a 2-micron AI-powered camera with f/1.4 aperture. The main lens may assisted by an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto sensor.

Unfortunately, Motorola hasn’t revealed anything about the performance. However, it is rumoured to be powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Don’t get confused between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and this latest ‘s’ chip.

The new chip, although sounds higher-end, is a toned-down version and has AI capabilities. It is based on a 4nm process and supports LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. So expect the same type of RAM and storage used in the upcoming Edge 50 Pro. The device may have a 12GB RAM option.

Moving to the battery, it is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 125W wired fast charging support. It may also come with 50W wireless fast charging capability. The device will most likely come with Android 14 OS out of the box and have special Motorola features on top.