ISRO may invite civilians for Gaganyaan missions: Who can apply?

So far, becoming an astronaut in India requires one thing: military test pilot training. However, this may change soon. ISRO is now reportedly planning to include civilian candidates in its future astronaut batches. While there is nothing official so far. Also Read: NASA launches “Your Name in Landsat” tool: How to create your name using satellite imagery

But, there are some early signs which hint that something bigger is going to happen soon, a report TOI suggested. Till now, the first group of astronauts selected for the Gaganyaan mission were all Indian Air Force test pilots. That made sense because the early focus was on safety and system validation. Also Read: How long is a day on other planets? The answers are surprising

Now, ISRO’s selection committee has recommended that the next batch should include a mix: around 6 mission pilots (from military backgrounds) and around 4 civilian specialists (from STEM fields), the report added. Also Read: NASA Artemis II sets new Space record, and iPhone 17 Pro Max was part of it

This means scientists, engineers, and technical experts could soon be part of India’s human spaceflight journey in the future soon.

ISRO civilian astronauts: Who will actually be eligible?

Well, it may not open to “anyone” just yet. The selection may likely be for those who have strong science and technology backgrounds, such as engineering, research, or specialised technical fields. These roles won’t just be about flying, but also about conducting experiments and handling systems in space. At the same time, ISRO is also expanding the military pool to include more than just fighter pilots, even combat helicopter pilots could be considered.

If it comes true, this will be a big change as ISRO is finally moving beyond just sending humans to space missions. It will eventually be about regular human space missions, scientific research in orbit, and India’s own space station (Bharatiya Antariksh Station).

For all this, a larger and more skilled astronaut pool is needed. The report added that ISRO is planning for a future where missions could happen twice a year, crew size could increase from 2 to 3 astronauts, and the total astronaut pool could go up to 40 people.

Will civilians fly immediately?

Not really. Even if civilians are selected soon, they won’t be part of the first few missions. According to current planning, civilian astronauts may start flying only from the fourth crewed Gaganyaan mission. While the plan may sound exciting, however, there are still some gaps that need to be filled first. For example, ISRO is yet to set up a full-fledged astronaut training facility.

Well, for the first time, the idea of “becoming an astronaut” in India doesn’t feel limited to a specific background.

NASA and its civilian missions

NASA has already launched several missions with civilians. If we consider first-ever civilian in Space by NASA, then it is said to be Neil Armstrong, which went to space on March 16, 1966. Note that before becoming an astronaut, he was a Navy Pilot.

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However, the first space tourist is Dennis Tito, an American businessman and engineer who became the first space tourist in 2001. Before him, whoever went to space were either a military pilot or part of government space program.