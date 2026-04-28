iPhone Ultra, MacBook Ultra coming soon? Big Apple changes ahead

Apple is making a lot of changes to its upcoming iPhone lineup, and this year is said to be a witness. One of the biggest changes is the bifurcation of the flagship iPhone series launch — the iPhone 18 Pro models along with the first-ever Apple’s foldable – iPhone Ultra – in September, and the standard model with the iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18e early next year. Also Read: Samsung working on new AI-powered smart glasses to compete Meta: Gemini AI integration and Android XR

But that’s not the only change that Apple is expected to bring. The tech giant is also said to bring two “Ultra” products this year. As per a report by MacWorld, Apple is planning to bring a MacBook Ultra apart from the iPhone Ultra (or iPhone Fold). Here is everything we know so far about these upcoming Apple “Ultra” products. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Launch: 5 things Apple really needs to fix this time

iPhone Ultra

So far, we have heard several times about Apple’s first-ever foldable smartphone – the iPhone Ultra, which was earlier rumoured to be the iPhone Fold. Well, that seems to be so predictable; hence, it looks like Apple is going forward with a new name — iPhone Ultra. Also Read: Apple under John Ternus: New products like iPhone fold and Smart Glasses expected

And honestly, it fits Apple’s naming pattern. The “Ultra” tag has already been used for its most premium products, like the Apple Watch Ultra or the M-series Ultra chips. So if this foldable iPhone sits above the Pro lineup, the name makes sense.

There are also early hints about what it could offer – a book-style foldable design, dual displays, and software features that allow better multitasking. But as always with Apple, the real story will be how well everything works together.

The iPhone Ultra is expected to be unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models during Apple’s September event. But availability could be slightly delayed, which is something we’ve seen with new Apple form factors before.

MacBook Ultra: What could that be?

This is where things get even more interesting. Alongside the iPhone Ultra, Apple is also said to be working on a MacBook Ultra, something that could sit above the MacBook Pro lineup. Simply, a more premium, more experimental Mac. Leaks suggest that this MacBook could bring an OLED display, touchscreen support, a new design language, and possibly even better performance chips.

However, this one may take longer. Some reports suggest the launch could slip to early 2027 due to supply-related delays.

The “Ultra”fication of Apple?

If you look at this closely, this might not just be about one or two products. Apple seems to be building a new “Ultra” layer across devices, something that sits above the regular lineup. The report suggests there are already talks about AirPods Ultra, iPad Ultra, and new Ultra chips for Macs. So this could slowly turn into a full category.

So in the future, there will be more options for you. Instead of choosing between base and Pro, there could now be a third option – Ultra.

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But it also raises a simple question: how much more are people willing to pay for that extra layer? For now, everything is still based on leaks, hence, you should not rely completely on it. But if even half of this turns out to be true, this could be one of Apple’s bigger changes in recent years.