Motorola hikes Moto Pad 60 series prices in India: Check new rates

Several tech giants are raising the prices of their smartphones in India. From Samsung, Realme, to Motorola, almost every brand has hiked the prices of their smartphones. Now, Motorola is said to have increased the prices of their tablets now. Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Pro India launch set for April 22, key specs revealed

As per the details shared by a tipster, Sanju Choudhary, the Moto Pad 60 series, including the Pad 60 Neo and Pad 60 Pro, has witnessed a price hike. Here is how much these models will cost now. Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Pro launch in India teased, but Flipkart link has HIDDEN release date

Moto Pad 60 series price hike

Motorola’s younger child – the Moto Pad 60 Neo with Pen is available at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the Wi-Fi version is listed at Rs 21,499. Note that the Moto Pad 60 Neo was launched at Rs 17,999 for the base variant. Also Read: Motorola Razr 70 renders leak, design and colours revealed

On the other hand, the Moto Pad 60 Pro with Pen is listed at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while it was launched at Rs 26,999. Similarly, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option is now available at Rs 31,999.

Before you decide whether you should get these tablets or look for other alternatives, check out the specifications and features first

Moto Pad 60 Neo Specs and features

The Moto Pad 60 Neo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset under the hood and packs a large 7,040mAh battery. It features an 11-inch 2.5K IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. At the back, it has an 8MP rear camera, while the front has a 5MP selfie camera.

Moto Pad 60 Pro: What does it offer

Talking about the Pro version, it is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8300 chipset under the hood and packs a 10,200mAh battery with 45W charging speed. It offers slightly better optics with a 13MP rear and an 8MP selfie camera. It features a 12.7-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

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Why has Motorola increased the tablet prices

While there is no official word from Motorola regarding the price hike, however, the tech giants are increasing the prices of their already existing products mainly due to the jump in component costs. Especially due to the high demand for DRAM and NAND.