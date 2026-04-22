Motorola Edge 70 Pro with 144Hz display, 6,500mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs, sale details

Motorola has launched the Edge 70 Pro, expanding its Edge 70 lineup in India. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset and packs a 6,500mAh battery. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro features a Sony LYT-710 main camera sensor. For durability, it comes with a military-grade build and IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Here’s all you need to know about the Motorola Edge 70 Pro, including its price, features, and availability. Also Read: Motorola hikes Moto Pad 60 series prices in India: Check new rates

Motorola Edge 70 Pro price in India, sale details

Motorola Edge 70 Pro is priced at Rs 38,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The higher-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 41,999. The phone will be offered in three colourways – PANTONE Lily White, PANTONE Titan, and PANTONE Tea. Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Pro India launch set for April 22, key specs revealed

Buyers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 using Axis Bank and HDFC Bank cards. There is an exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,000 as well. Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Pro launch in India teased, but Flipkart link has HIDDEN release date

The Edge 70 Pro will go on sale in India on April 29 through the company’s India website and Flipkart.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro specifications, features

Motorola Edge 70 Pro is equipped with a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with a Super HD resolution (1,272 x 2,772 pixels), 450 PPI pixel density, up to 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 5200 nits of peak brightness. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i layer. The phone features a MIL-STD 810H military-grade build for durability and comes with IP68/IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Edge 70 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the device carries a 50MP f/1.8 Sony LYTIA 701 main camera with OIS and a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide/macro shooter. On the front, it houses a 50MP f/1.9 camera for selfies and video chats. The rear cameras support 24mm, 35mm, and 50mm portrait modes and can record 4K HDR10+ videos at 60fps.

Under the hood, the Edge 70 Pro packs a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 90W fast wired charging. It also offers 5W reverse wired charging. The phone ships with Android 16-based Hello UI. The company promises up to 3 years of OS upgrades and security patches.

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For connectivity, the Edge 70 Pro uses 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and a dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.