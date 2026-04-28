Viral WhatsApp message promising free laptop for students is a scam: Here’s the truth

A new WhatsApp message is being widely shared, claiming that students can get free laptops. The message states that the government is accepting applications for free laptops under the “National Student Laptop Scheme 2026”. It also contains a link that redirects users to an application form. The message may look like a regular government scheme; however, PIB Fact Check has flagged it as fake. Also Read: X’s new XChat app now available on iPhone: Features, what’s new, and how to use

As per the authority, no such scheme has been announced by the Government of India. The message is said to be a scam designed to collect user data. Scams like these have surfaced in the past as well. Also Read: WhatsApp to introduce prepaid recharge feature in India: New ₹ icon brings recharge, UPI, and bill payments together

What the scam claims

The widely circulated WhatsApp message claims that students can apply for a free laptop under a new government scheme. It often includes a link that looks like a registration page. Also Read: ChatGPT Images 2.0 launched: New AI image model with better realism and accuracy

Most scam messages like these use terms like “government portal” or “registration open now” to make them look genuine. In some cases, they may also ask users to share the message with others before applying.

They also target emotionally vulnerable students who are unable to afford laptops due to financial reasons. This is where most people fall for it, especially users who are looking for such opportunities.

How the scam works

The message usually asks you to click on a link to apply. Once you open it, it takes you to a page that looks like a normal form. It then asks for your name, phone number, and a few additional details in some cases.

Sometimes, it goes a step further and asks for a small fee to “complete” the process. In a few cases, people have even been asked to enter an OTP.

That’s where the risk is. The moment you share these details, they can be used later. You might start getting random calls, or worse, lose money if banking details or OTPs are involved.

What authorities have said

PIB Fact Check has already said this is fake. There is no such free laptop scheme. They’ve also pointed out that messages like this are usually meant to collect your personal or financial details.

💻 Free laptops for students? A WhatsApp message is circulating claiming that the Government is accepting applications for free laptops under the ‘National Student Laptop Scheme 2026’.#PIBFactCheck: ❌ This claim is FAKE. ✅ The Government of India has NOT announced any such… pic.twitter.com/OkoqU8Og3W — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 27, 2026 Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

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