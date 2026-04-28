Spotify launches dedicated fitness hub with guided sessions

Spotify has introduced a new feature on its platform to compete with Apple Fitness+ and Fitbit. The feature is fitness centric and it brings guided workouts, wellness content along with structured sessions for users. According to Spotify, the company is expanding beyond music streaming and podcasts, and hence, they are now brining a new fitness space inside the app for workout and fitness enthusiasts. Also Read: Spotify Ads Manager launched in India: Audio, video and display ads explained

Spotify Launches Fitness Feature

Spotify launched a new feature called ‘fitness with Spotify’ with a dedicated fitness hub inside the app. The feature will help users to access workout content. However, this new content will not interfere with their music access and podcasts. Also Read: Struggling to find Podcasts? Spotify’s Prompted Playlists might help you

The fitness hub will include different types of workout, including cardio, yoga, recovery sessions, meditation, training, and more. The music streaming platform has added this new hub with an aim to give users an all-in-one experience without leaving the app. Also Read: Are iPhone, PlayStation 5, MacBook, and Netflix prices are rising? Here is what is changing in 2026

The company has added content from several well-known fitness coach and creators. The trainers already have the strong knowledge and solid online presence. All their sessions are directly embed inside the app and you can straight away access them from the platform.

Playlists and Guided Workout Sessions

One of the string features of this dedicated hub is that it has guided sessions and curated playlist at one place. This will direct users to follow step-by-step workout sessions while listening their favorite music.

This way, users don’t need to switch between app and everything will be available in one place and easy to follow. The content is designed in such a way that anyone who is beginner, regular, and trained user can follow the sessions without any confusion or any further guidance.

Spotify Fitness Hub Features:

Feature Details Fitness hub Dedicated section inside Spotify app Workout types Cardio, strength, yoga, meditation Guided sessions Step-by-step workouts by trainers Music integration Playlists combined with workouts Offline support Download sessions for later use Device support Works on phone, TV, and smart speakers Partner content Classes from Peloton Access Available to free and Premium users

Spotify Partnership with Peloton

Spotify has also partnered with Peloton to expand its fitness content. Peloton is a high-tech fitness company that manufacture premium exercise hardware, including stationary bikes, treadmills, and rowers. With this partnership, Spotify will leverage Peloton features and services. In addition, Spotify’s premium members will also get access to a large number of workout classes.

These classes will include different types of training sessions, including strength workouts, exercises, floor exercises, running, and more. Users will get trained instructors. Furthermore, you can access these classes without ads, and can download videos and use them offline.

Cross-Device Support

A significant feature is multi-device support. Workouts can be started on one device and finished on another. So, they can start a workout on a television, continue on their phone while running and then switch to a smart speaker for recovery workouts. Spotify also doesn’t require special equipment. Most workouts can be done with minimal equipment at home.

How Spotify Fitness Hub is Different from Apple Fitness+ and Fitbit

Spotify is not following in the footsteps of Apple Fitness+ and Fitbit. Apple Fitness+ is tied to Apple devices. Fitbit also requires fitness bands to track health. Spotify is about content. Users do not need a smartwatch or fitness tracker. All they need is the app to access workouts. This makes it easier for users who don’t want to spend money on additional devices.

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Reason Behind Spotify Entering in Fitness Space

Spotify is popular with consumers. People listen to music while exercising. The company is capitalising on this. There are millions of exercise playlists on the service. Many use Spotify while working out each month. With guided sessions, Spotify is hoping to keep people in the Spotify app longer.