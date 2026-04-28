Samsung working on new AI-powered smart glasses to compete Meta: Gemini AI integration and Android XR

Samsung is getting ready to set its foot in the smart glasses market with a new product called Galaxy Glasses. As per report from Android Headlines, these glasses will be powered by the Android XR and will include Google’s Gemini AI. Samsung is working on this upcoming device with an aim to compete with smart glasses already available from other brand like Meta. The tech giant is planning to bring different versions of its glasses along with different features and price points. Also Read: Meta launches Muse Spark: New AI model outperforming GPT, Gemini, and Grok in multimodal reasoning

Samsung Working on Smart Glasses

Samsung is reportedly working on a new smart glasses that will work on Android XR platform. This is the same system used in other upcoming XR devices from Samsung and Google. The glasses will allow users to interact with AI features efficiently in real-time. It will have Gemini AI built in its system so that users can easily ask questions. It will provide directions, translate text, and take photo using voice commands. Also Read: Samsung’s Galaxy Glasses move closer to launch, battery details surface

Also Read: Meta’s new Ray-Ban AI Glasses now support prescription lenses and new features

Working with Eyewear Brands

The tech giant is also working with prominent eyewear brands like Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. These brand and partnership will help Samsung make the glasses more stylish and suitable for daily use.

Variants

There will be two variants of Samsung smart glasses. The first version is codenamed ‘Jinju’ and the second one, which is more advanced version is codenamed ‘Haean.’

The first variant – the Jinju will not have any display and it will focus on AI features, camera functions, and audio support whereas, the Haean version will include a micro-LED display. The second model is expected to be launched later.

Expected Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Glasses

Feature Details Codename Jinju (no display model) Platform Android XR with Gemini AI Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Camera 12MP Sony IMX681 Battery 155mAh Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3 Weight Around 50 grams Audio Directional speakers, bone conduction Lenses Photochromic transition lenses Display Not available in Jinju model Price (rumored) $379 – $499

Gemini powered Features

One of the biggest highlights of Samsung smart glasses is its Gemini AI integration. This system integration will allow users to perform their daily tasks like using voice commands.

Gemini AI powered features will enable you to translate signs in real time, check weather updates, and take photos. In addition to this, you will also get navigation help via Google Maps. It seems Samsung is betting on Google’s Gemini AI as it is expected to offer some of the strongest performances and other AI features.

Launch Timeline and Availability

Samsung is expected to showcase its upcoming smart glasses at its Unpacked event, which is expected to be scheduled for July 2026. The event might also showcase new foldable phones and smartwatches.

Nevertheless, the brand might not launch the smart glasses immediately. A full release can be expected later after the official announcement. The more advanced version with a display is expected to launch in 2027.

Expected Price

As for pricing, the Jinju model is anticipated to be priced between $379 and $499. However, the display model called Haean may cost between $600 and $900.

Samsung Smart Glasses vs Others: Competition in the Smart Glasses Market

There is no doubt that the smart glasses market is becoming highly competitive, wherein companies like Meta, Google, Apple are some of the tech giants working on similar products.

The one name that’s dominating this segment is Meta with its strong presence of smart glasses. On the other hand, Google is also testing its Android XR-based glasses with Gemini AI support. Some other brands like XREAM and Rokid are also developing advanced wearable tech and devices.

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This indicated that Samsung will need strong software as well as hardware integration to compete in this growing segment.