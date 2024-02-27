Motorola phones in 2024 will feature Corning Gorilla Glass protection, the company has announced. The Lenovo-owned brand said the new display protection, considered the best in the industry, will be available on all Moto phones launching in the second half of 2024. This means even the low-end phones from Motorola will also have Gorilla Glass protection, but the durability level will differ on phones across price categories. Motorola made the announcement at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.

Ruben Castano, Motorola’s Head of Customer Experience, said the company is aiming to give customers “access to the durability and peace of mind that comes with this cutting-edge technology,” referring to Gorilla Glass. Corning has been the best supplier of display coatings that prevent the screen from scratches and scuffs while ensuring the touch response is not compromised. Castano did not divulge what Motorola models will come with Gorilla Glass protection, but, according to a 9to5Google report, the company was showing off phones with Gorilla Glass 5 and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

According to the company data, the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is the strongest protection for a smartphone display. It has a strength of 0.82 MPA (Megapascals), which is the highest among all existing Gorilla Glass versions. This means it can survive most drops and protect the display from not just shattering completely but also scratches. The Gorilla Glass 2, which is now seen sporadically on low-end phones, has the lowest strength of 0.68 MPA. The higher the strength value, the better.

Smartphones, being a part of our daily lives, need to be as durable as they can be, so Motorola’s approach here makes sense. Previous Motorola phones have featured Corning Gorilla Glass but not on all models. While some models have no additional protection, some of Motorola’s phones come with Dragontrail glass protection, from the second-best screen protection technology company in the world.

While Motorola phones will have better screen protection, Lenovo has also announced that select laptops and tablets will also feature Corning Gorilla Glass protection, making them more durable.