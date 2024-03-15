Asus has launched its 2024 flagship dubbed Zenfone 11 Ultra. The all-new Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra has a bigger footprint and a refreshed design over its predecessor. Unlike previous Zenfone flagships, this one features a larger 6.78-inch display – in line with other flagship screens. Some of its other highlights include triple cameras comprising a dedicated telephoto lens and a Snapdragon flagship processor.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra specifications and features

The Zenfone 11 Ultra features a rather unconventional design, especially, when we compare it to the Zenfone 10. The latter had a simple design and a smaller footprint having a 5.92-inch screen. The new Zenfone 11 Ultra, on the other hand, boasts a big size sporting a 6.78-inch screen with an FHD+ resolution. The Samsung-made AMOLED LTPO panel has a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of 2,500 nits. Further, it has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added protection.

The smartphone draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core processor paired with Adreno 750 GPU. It has 12GB/16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB/512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. Since the size has gotten bigger, the battery has also gone sizeable from 4,300mAh to 5,500mAh. It supports 65W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

READ MORE ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED review: When speed and power skip the basics

Moving to the cameras, it equips a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX890 main lens. It has gimbal OIS support and quad-bayer technology that offers pixel-binned images of 12.5MP. The main lens is assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view. The third lens in the setup is a 32MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS support. Upfront, it has a 32MP RGBW sensor that offers pixel-binned images of 8MP. The rear camera is capable of shooting 8K videos at 24fps, whereas, the front camera can record 1080p videos at 30fps.

Asus has provided an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security. There’s also support for facial recognition. The device has dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio support. Interestingly, it also has a 3.5mm audio jack with Dirac Virtuo and Spatial Sound support. As for connectivity, it has dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a GNSS suite comprising GPS.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra price and availability

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is priced at €999 (roughly Rs 90,100) for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and €1,100 (roughly Rs 99,200) for 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It comes in four colour options, namely, Eternal Black, Skyline Blue, Misty Grey, and Desert Sand.

Unfortunately, it isn’t available in India yet and it’s unclear if it is intended to be released here. Those living in Europe can purchase the device from authorized channels.