Since the pandemic, virtual meetings have become increasingly popular and continue to be used even today. This is because participants can join these meetings from anywhere in the world using a smartphone or laptop and a reliable internet connection.

Applications that facilitate virtual meetings have advanced significantly in recent years and offer a range of features to make these meetings seamless, enjoyable, and free of interruptions.

Google Meet provides hosts with various features that allow them to control their meetings and determine which levels of participation attendees can have. One of these features is Camera Lock, which allows hosts to lock video for all participants in the meeting.

As the host or co-host, users can activate Camera Lock, which prevents all participants from using their video cameras. However, hosts and co-hosts can still use their videos as needed. It is important to note that if Video Lock is turned on, mobile participants may be removed from the meeting if their device does not have the most up-to-date version of Meet or Gmail app, Android OS version M or newer, or iOS version 12 or newer. If you turn off Video Lock, removed participants can rejoin.

If you are interested in using these features, follow this step-by-step guide on how to use Camera Lock in Google Meet.

A step-by-step guide on how to use Camera Lock in Google Meet

Step 1: Before the meeting, go to meet.google.com and sign in with your Google account.

Step 2: Click the lock icon at the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Turn on Host management from the menu.

Step 4: Choose Turn on their video under the Let everyone section to lock or unlock participants’ videos.

Meanwhile, Google Meet has an interesting feature, which allows meeting participants to watch a video on YouTube together. This feature is also useful for teachers if they want to explain any topic to their students through a YouTube video.

This feature is powered by the Live sharing feature of Google Meet that allows users to share and interact with content with other meeting participants. Users can also start a live sharing session from the Meet app or the YouTube app. We will discuss this too.

If you find this feature interesting and want to start a live YouTube sharing session on Google Meet with your friends, we have a step-by-step guide on how to use Google Meet to co-watch YouTube videos with others.