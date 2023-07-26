Google Meet has an interesting feature, which allows meeting participants to watch a video on YouTube together. This feature is also useful for teachers if they want to explain any topic to their students through a YouTube video.

This feature is powered by the Live sharing feature of Google Meet that allows users to share and interact with content with other meeting participants. Users can also start a live sharing session from the Meet app or the YouTube app. We will discuss this too.

However, before starting on sharing and interacting with YouTube content with your friends on Google Meet, users need to fulfil some requirements. They need to have an Android device that can run the Google Meet app and YouTube app. They also need to sign in with a personal Google account, not a paid Workspace account.

In addition to this, they need to have a YouTube Premium membership, which gives them access to ad-free videos, offline downloads, and other benefits. However, their meeting guests do not need to have a YouTube Premium membership to co-watch the video with them. They can join the live sharing session with any Google account and device that supports Meet.

If you find this feature interesting and want to start a live YouTube sharing session on Google Meet with your friends, here is a step-by-step guide on how to use Google Meet to co-watch YouTube videos with others.

A step-by-step guide on how to use Google Meet to co-watch YouTube videos with others

Step 1: Join or create a Google Meet meeting using the Meet app.

Step 2: Tap the screen to show the call controls and tap More actions (three dots) at the bottom.

Step 3: Tap Activities and then tap YouTube.

Step 4: Search for the video you want to co-watch and tap on it.

Start 5: Tap Start from the pop-up menu that asks to start a live sharing session.

Step 6: Enjoy watching the video with your meeting participants. Anyone can pause, rewind or forward the video for everyone.

Alternatively, you can start a live sharing session from the YouTube app:

Step 1: Search and find the YouTube video you want to watch together and tap Share on the video.

Step 2: Tap Meet live sharing from the share options.

Step 3: Tap Start from the pop-up menu that asks to start a live sharing session.

Step 4: A Google Meet meeting will start in the background with a floating picture-in-picture experience at the bottom of the YouTube app.

Step 5: Enjoy watching the video with your meeting participants. Anyone can pause, rewind or forward the video for everyone.

It is worth noting that some YouTube videos can’t be played during live sharing, such as content for kids and any paid content.