Google Pay is a service that allows you to pay online, in stores, or send money to others using your phone or other devices. It also helps you save money and earn rewards for your payments.

Google Pay lets users set up reminders for payments, besides sending money to friends or family and making online payments with UPI. The payment reminder feature helps users avoid missing important payments.

You can use the payment reminder feature of Google Pay and avoid missing any important payments if you often forget to pay bills. There's a recurring payment reminder feature on Google Pay that allows users to set up, track and pay their recurring payments to anyone. Users can set reminders for payments such as rent, maintenance, newspaper bills etc.

If you find this feature interesting and want to use it, here is a step-by-step guide on how to set up payments reminder on Google Pay.

A step-by-step guide on how to set up payments reminder on Google Pay

Step 1: Open the Google Pay app on your iOS or Android smartphone.

Step 2: Tap Regular payments at the bottom.

Step 3: Under Payment categories, tap the payment’s category.

Step 4: Tap View all and choose the category that suits your need.

Step 5: Enter the following details for the recurring payments.

Choose the payee from the contact list.

Choose a start date.

Choose the payment frequency.

Set the amount.

Enter a name for this payment for easy reference.

Step 6: To see the payment reminder in your checklist, tap Set reminder.

Google Pay only lets users set reminders for regular peer payments. There are no autopay settings and setting a reminder won’t make the payment automatically at a set frequency. You will have to pay manually. This means the user will only get a notification to pay instead of the amount getting automatically deducted from the account.

Meanwhile, Google Pay, in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), launched support for RuPay credit cards on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on Tuesday. The users can link their RuPay credit cards with Google Pay and pay at all merchants where RuPay credit cards are accepted, both online and offline.

The feature is now available to RuPay credit card holders of Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India, the company said in a statement.