Google Pay users can now make UPI payment using RuPay credit cards

Google Pay in conjunction with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday rolled out support for RuPay credit cards on Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The users can now link their RuPay credit cards with Google Pay to pay at all online and offline merchants where RuPay credit cards are accepted.

The feature is now available to RuPay credit card holders of Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India, the company said in a statement.

"This feature will give Google Pay users more flexibility and choice in making payments, and will drive greater adoption of digital payments in the country," said Sharath Bulusu, Director of Product Management from Google.

To activate, users need to add the RuPay credit card to Google Pay. Users can tap on the “RuPay credit card on UPI” option in their profile and select the bank which issued their RuPay credit card. Thereafter, users will need to set a unique UPI PIN by entering the last six digits of the card number and expiry, entering the OTP from their bank.

Speaking about the rollout, Sharath Bulusu, Director of Product Management from Google, said, “Google Pay is a partner to India’s financial ecosystem – enabling millions of users to safely and conveniently make digital payments every day. This latest announcement is a reflection of our commitment to contribute to the Government’s vision to boost digital payments in India and play a significant role in the country’s credit journey. This feature will give Google Pay users more flexibility and choice in making payments, and will drive greater adoption of digital payments in the country.”

“The integration of RuPay Credit Card on UPI delivers a remarkable user experience seamlessly combining the convenience of UPI with the benefits of RuPay Credit Card. We believe this service will mature to provide access to digital credit on demand and consumers will be able to make payments by taking benefit of the inherent security and availability of the UPI network across both offline and online platforms. We are delighted to partner with Google Pay as we believe that this combination will play a vital role in democratising credit in India” said Nalin Bansal, Chief of Relationship Management and Key Initiatives, Corporate Business from NPCI.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed the linking of RuPay credit cards to the UPI platform in June 2022. Meanwhile, the NPCI reported a massive jump in the monthly transaction count as the UPI transactions touched 8.7 billion in March. According to NPCI data, approximately 74 billion transactions worth Rs 125.94 trillion were conducted using UPI in the calendar year 2022.

— Written with inputs from IANS