WWDC 2026: iOS 27 skips the gimmicks and focuses on what iPhone users actually want

WWDC 2026: Apple has finally unveiled iOS 27 at WWDC 2026, and unlike the previous update, this one is less about flashy features like Liquid Glass of last year and more about making the overall experience better. It is not about changing how your iPhone looks and more about making it work better. From faster app launches and quicker AirDrop transfers to improvements for older iPhones — Apple has previewed iOS 27 with some meaningful upgrades. The announcement came during Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where the company also introduced iPadOS 27 and macOS 27, also known as macOS Golden Gate. Also Read: Apple foldable iPhone leak reveals a wider cover display and dual-camera design than many rivals

Here is what new features Apple promises to bring to your iPhones with the latest iOS 27 update. Also Read: WWDC 2026: When, where and how to watch Apple event online

iOS 27 compatible devices

The good news is that Apple is not dropping support for older iPhones this year. iOS 27 will be available on all devices currently running iOS 26, including the iPhone 11 series and newer models. Apple says additional system-level optimisations have helped bring performance improvements even to older supported devices. Also Read: 5 iPhone 18 Pro leaks to know before buying a new iPhone

So if you own an iPhone 11 or anything newer, you’ll be able to install iOS 27 when it rolls out later this year.

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iOS 27: What is new?

One of the biggest highlights is performance . Apple claims app launches are now up to 30 percent faster, while AirDrop photo transfers can happen up to 80 percent faster than before. The Photos app also gets a speed boost, with new images appearing in the library up to 70 percent faster.

. Apple claims app launches are now up to 30 percent faster, while AirDrop photo transfers can happen up to 80 percent faster than before. The Photos app also gets a speed boost, with new images appearing in the library up to 70 percent faster. Apple has also improved the search across Spotlight, Photos, and Mail. According to the tech giant, the new search infrastructure makes it easier to find files, emails, photos, and documents.

across Spotlight, Photos, and Mail. According to the tech giant, the new search infrastructure makes it easier to find files, emails, photos, and documents. There are a few smaller but useful additions too. Shared albums now support full-resolution photo sharing with Android and Windows users.

now support full-resolution photo sharing with Android and Windows users. The Health app ‘s cycle tracking feature can now track menopause and perimenopause, while AirPods users get a new custom EQ option to personalise audio output.

‘s cycle tracking feature can now track menopause and perimenopause, while AirPods users get a new custom EQ option to personalise audio output. Apple has also improved Wi-Fi management. iPhones can now better decide when to stay connected to a Wi-Fi network and when to switch back to mobile data.

management. iPhones can now better decide when to stay connected to a Wi-Fi network and when to switch back to mobile data. Apple is giving more parental control with iOS 27. Children can now request access to websites, and parents can approve or reject them directly from Messages. Apple is also making it easier to convert existing accounts into Child Accounts and add trusted adults such as grandparents.

with iOS 27. Children can now request access to websites, and parents can approve or reject them directly from Messages. Apple is also making it easier to convert existing accounts into Child Accounts and add trusted adults such as grandparents. Apple is bringing a major upgrade to Apple Intelligence with improved reasoning, image understanding, and language processing. Apple says the new AI experience will make Siri and apps feel more helpful and context-aware.

with improved reasoning, image understanding, and language processing. Apple says the new AI experience will make Siri and apps feel more helpful and context-aware. What’s the talking point this year? It’s the Siri update – one of its biggest upgrades in years. The assistant is now more conversational and can handle back-and-forth interactions instead of just answering one question at a time. Siri is now integrated into the Dynamic Island and can help compare files, search photos, draft emails and messages, and even perform actions across apps. And a new Siri mode inside the Camera app can recognise objects and information in real time.

– one of its biggest upgrades in years. The assistant is now more conversational and can handle back-and-forth interactions instead of just answering one question at a time. Siri is now integrated into the Dynamic Island and can help compare files, search photos, draft emails and messages, and even perform actions across apps. And a new Siri mode inside the Camera app can recognise objects and information in real time. A new dedicated Siri app is also here, which lets you revisit previous conversations, with chat history synced across Apple devices through iCloud.

This is a developing story…more features and updates coming