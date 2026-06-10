How to send files between Android and iPhone in seconds? JUST try this trick

Moving files between an iPhone and an Android phone has never been the easiest task. We all know that. Whether it is about sharing photos after every outing or trip with non-iPhone users or quickly dropping those work-related documents without further delaying the projects – iPhone to Android and vice-versa file sharing is a real task. Also Read: iOS 27 Developer Beta is live: How to download it on your iPhone

While AirDrop works brilliantly between Apple devices and Quick Share does the same on Android, transferring files across the two ecosystems often ends up involving messaging apps, cloud storage or even emailing files to yourself. Also Read: WWDC 2026: Siri AI, iOS 27, Apple Intelligence and everything Apple announced

But do you know, there is a simple way to share files between Android devices and iPhones using Quick Share and AirDrop? Yes, without any third-party app. Here is how it works. Also Read: WWDC 2026: Apple unveils macOS 27 Golden Gate - What's new for Mac users?

How to send files from Android to iPhone

To understand it, let’s begin with Android to iPhone sharing. However, before you start the process, make sure that Quick Share is enabled on your Android phone and that it is visible to all nearby devices. Similarly, check that AirDrop is enabled on your iPhone. Just go to the Control Centre, enable AirDrop and set visibility to “Everyone for 10 Minutes.” Once all of the prerequisites are done, then follow these steps:

First of all, open the photo, video or file you want to share

Tap the Share button and select Quick Share

You have to wait for nearby devices to appear

Then choose the iPhone from the list

The iPhone user will then receive an AirDrop-style prompt asking whether they want to accept the file. Once accepted, the transfer will begin.

How to send files from iPhone to Android

Now, the process works in the opposite direction too. First, make sure Quick Share is enabled on the Android device and that it is discoverable to nearby devices.

Now, on the iPhone, open the file, photo or video you want to send

Tap the Share icon and select AirDrop

Choose the Android phone when it appears in the list

The Android device will receive a notification asking whether it wants to accept the incoming file. Tap Accept and the transfer should start immediately.

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THINGS to keep in mind

Make sure that both devices are close to each other and have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled to make it work better.

Some Android phones may also show additional Quick Share settings. For example, certain Samsung devices include options that allow file sharing with Apple devices, which may need to be enabled manually.

If you don’t see the receiving device, try turning Quick Share or AirDrop off and back on again. Making both devices temporarily visible to everyone can also help.

This is a simple way to share files from iPhone to Android and vice-versa. The good part is that you no longer need to rely on messaging apps, cloud links or cables for basic file transfers. Once AirDrop and Quick Share are enabled, sending photos, videos and documents between the two platforms becomes much quicker and more convenient.