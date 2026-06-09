WWDC 2026: Apple unveils macOS 27 Golden Gate - What's new for Mac users?

WWDC 2027: Apple has officially unveiled macOS 27 at WWDC 2026, and this year’s update comes with a new name – macOS Golden Gate. Alongside iOS 27, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, and visionOS 27, the latest Mac software update is said to focus on three major areas: performance improvements, a redesigned Siri experience, and deeper Apple Intelligence integration. Also Read: WWDC 2026: iOS 27 skips the gimmicks and focuses on what iPhone users actually want

Unlike some of the previous macOS updates that largely focused on visual changes, macOS 27 seems to be more about the overall experience while making your Macs smarter in daily use. Here is what’s new with macOS 27. Also Read: Hey Siri! Did Apple finally make you smarter with iOS 27?

macOS 27 Golden Gate: Siri as its biggest upgrade

One of the biggest highlights of macOS 27 Golden Gate is the new Siri experience. Apple has redesigned Siri into a more conversational assistant which now promises to work just like AI chatbots of today’s era. You can now interact with Siri through a dedicated interface, continue previous conversations, and ask follow-up questions naturally. Also Read: Apple foldable iPhone leak reveals a wider cover display and dual-camera design than many rivals

The assistant is also integrated directly into Spotlight. This means you can simply start typing a query, and macOS will automatically route it to Siri when needed. Apple is also allowing Siri to understand files and documents more intelligently. You can right-click on a file, or even select multiple files, and ask Siri questions based on their contents. For example, Siri can compare documents, summarise information, or help identify key differences between files.

Apple says Siri can also assist with writing, proofreading, and drafting content across apps such as Mail and Messages.

Apple Intelligence expands across Mac

Apple is also bringing a major upgrade to Apple Intelligence. The tech giant revealed a new AI architecture developed in collaboration with Google’s Gemini technologies. Apple says the new system improves reasoning, language understanding, image analysis, and image generation capabilities.

At the same time, Apple continues to emphasise privacy. According to Apple, most requests are processed on-device, while more demanding tasks use Private Cloud Compute without exposing user data.

What else is new?

Apple is also making a number of smaller improvements throughout macOS 27. The Liquid Glass interface introduced last year is getting refinements after user feedback. Users can now adjust transparency levels, while interface elements such as windows, sidebars, and toolbars have been redesigned to improve readability.

Apple says several under-the-hood optimisations have also been made to improve responsiveness and overall system performance.

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macOS 27 aka macOS Golden compatibility

The update will support MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro models powered by Apple’s M-series chips. Apple has already released the developer preview, while the public rollout is expected later this year.