How to recharge your Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL number using Google Pay

How To

You can recharge your number using several different platforms, including your carrier's mobile app or website and third parties such as Google Pay.

Google Pay

If you are a prepaid customer of one of the telecom operators in India, you are required to recharge your mobile number before you can start calling, texting, and browsing the internet. The major telecom operators functional currently in India are Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea), and BSNL — all of which offer prepaid services through a KYC-authenticated SIM card. You can choose from a variety of prepaid plans in each company’s catalogue and recharge your number with a plan. Doing that is easy. Also Read - Google Pay users can now make UPI payment using RuPay credit cards

You can recharge your number using several different platforms, including your carrier’s mobile app or website and third parties such as Google Pay. If your mobile number is out of recharge, here is how to use Google Pay to quickly top up your plan with the tariff of your preference. Also Read - How to change primary bank account on Google Pay

How to recharge your mobile number on Google Pay

  1. In the Google Pay app on your Android phone or iPhone, you will see the “Mobile recharge” option right on the welcome screen.
  2. Before you proceed, make sure you are logged in to the app and your UPI-powered payment option is enabled.
  3. Tap the “Mobile recharge” option.
  4. Enter the mobile number you want to recharge. If you are recharging your contact’s mobile number that you cannot recall, tap the Contacts icon next to the mobile number field. Tap the forward arrow.
  5. Google Pay will automatically figure out your carrier and circle from the entered mobile number. However, in some cases where the number was ported to a different carrier than the original, you will have to manually choose the carrier and telecom circle.
  6. Tap Continue on the same screen.
  7. In the next screen, all eligible prepaid plans will load up in the app. You can tap the one you want to recharge your mobile number with.
  8. Now choose the bank account or RuPay credit card you want to use for payment.
  9. In the next screen, enter the UPI PIN for the associated account and confirm your recharge.

After a few moments, your mobile number will be recharged with the chosen prepaid tariff plan. Make sure you check whether the tariff recharge plan you chose is not discontinued by visiting your carrier’s app or website. Also Read - Google Pay users accidentally receive money: Here's what happened

  • Published Date: June 11, 2023 1:30 PM IST
