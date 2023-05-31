An email signature is text or images, such as contact details or a favourite quote, that is inserted at the bottom of emails as a footer. It helps recipients know more about the sender and if contact details are provided in the signature, receivers can easily contact the sender for more information. Also Read - Nvidia joins $1 trillion valuation club: Here’s how it rose to the top

Adding a signature manually in every email is a cumbersome process. Thankfully this can be automated by adding the signature text or images in the setting.

Gmail allows all its users to automated signatures through the web, Android, iPhone and iPad. Gmail for web users can add up to 10,000 characters to their signature. So, if you are a Gmail user and want to automate your signature, here we will give you a step-by-step guide on how to do this on the web, Android, iPhone and iPad.

A step-by-step guide on how to create and add your signature in Gmail for the web, Android, iPhone and iPad

Gmail Web

Step 1: Go to Gmail and log in to your account.

Step 2: At the top right corner, click on the Settings icon and then on See all settings.

Step 3: Scroll down to Signature: and under No signatures click on Create new.

Step 4: In the Name new signature box, write your desired name and click Create.

Step 5: Format your message by adding images or changing the text fonts. In Signature defaults, make the desired modifications.

Step 6: When done, scroll down and click Save Changes.

It is worth noting that Gmail users on the web can add multiple signatures and they can choose between different signatures by clicking on the pen icon on the bottom right corner of the draft window.

Gmail for Android

Step 1: Open the Gmail app and tap on the three-line menu at the top left corner.

Step 2: Scroll down to Settings and tap on it.

Step 3: Choose the Google Account where you want to add your signature.

Step 4: Scroll down to General and tap on Mobile signature.

Step 5: Enter the text for your signature and tap Ok.

Gmail for iPhone and iPad

Step 1: Open the Gmail app on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: At the top left, tap on the three-line Menu and then on Settings.

Step 3: Under Compose and Reply, tap Signature settings.

Step 4: Turn on Mobile Signature.

Step 5: Add your mobile signature.

Step 6: To save, tap Back.

Gmail for Android, iPhone and iPad allows users to add only one signature and that cannot be formatted with different styles of fonts or images. In addition to this, if you don’t create a signature on the Gmail app, your emails will show the Gmail signature you set up on the Gmail web.