There are a number of reasons why you might want to transfer all your emails from Gmail to Microsoft Outlook. Maybe you are switching workplaces and you want to take a copy of all your old emails along with you, or may be your organisation has a had a change of heart and has decided to switch from using Gmail to Outlook. Whatever might be the reason, the task seems daunting, and it can make the best of us get into a never-ending loop of procrastination. Thankfully, the task isn't exactly that difficult one.

Sure, you need to make some maneuvers on the Gmail side of things, and others on the Outlook end, but all in all, its not all that difficult to transfer all your emails from Gmail to Outlook. So, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can transfer all your emails from Gmail to Outlook.

How to transfer all emails from Gmail to Outlook

Prepare Gmail for connecting to Outlook

First you need to enable IMAP for Gmail or Google Workspace Accounts. Failure to do so can lead to migration-related issues. Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Sign into your Gmail or Google Workspace account.

Step 2: Select the gear icon located at the top right of the screen and select Settings in the drop-down menu that appears.

Step 3: Switch to the Forwarding and POP/IMAP tab.

Step 4: Scroll down to the IMAP access, and make sure that Enable IMAP is selected.

Step 5: Now Scroll to the bottom and select Save Changes.

Now, turn on two-step verification in your Gmail account. Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Sign into your Gmail account.

Step 2: Select Google apps and then select My Account.

Step 3: On the My Account page, choose Sign-in and security.

Step 4: Under the Password and sign-in method, choose the arrow next to the 2-Step verification, and provide your password if asked.

Step 5: On the Signing in with 2-step verification page, choose Start setup. Re-enter your password if asked, and in the Set up your phone step, enter or verify your cell phone. On the next step, enter the verification number sent to your cell phone and choose Verify.

Step 6: In the Trust this computer step, choose Next, and in the Turn on 2-step verification step choose Confirm.

Now you will have to create an app password. This app password will be used in Gmail.

Step 1: Sign into your Gmail account.

Step 2: Select Google apps and then select My Account.

Step 3: On the My Account page, choose Sign-in and security.

Step 4: Under the Password and sign-in method, choose the arrow next to the App passwords, and provide your password if asked.

Step 5: On the App passwords page, in the Select app drop-down choose Other (custom name).

Step 6: Type in a name, for example Myconnection > GENERATE.

After you have entered the app password, you don’t have to remember it.

Add your Gmail account to Outlook

Step 1: Open the Outlook app. Then in the top ribbon select the File option in the left corner.

Step 2: In the Outlook app, choose File and then choose Add Account.

Step 3: On the Auto Account Setup page, enter your name, your Gmail address and your Gmail password (or the app password), and then choose Next.

Step 4: Click Finish. On doing so, Outlook will sync with your Gmail account.

Copy your Gmail messages to your desktop

Step 1: In the Outlook app, choose File > Open and Export > Import/Export.

Step 2: Choose Export to a file, and then choose Next.

Step 3: Choose Outlook Data File (.pst), and then choose Next.

Step 4: Select the account you want to export by choosing the name or email address of your Gmail account, and verify the Include subfolders box is checked, and then choose Next.

Step 5: Choose Browse to select where to save the Outlook Data File (.pst) and to enter a file name.

Step 6: Choose Finish to continue.

Step 7: In the Add an optional password dialog box, add a password if you want. Choose OK to save the data file even if you leave the password boxes empty.

Copy your Gmail to your Microsoft 365 mailbox

Step 1: In the Outlook app, choose File > Open & Export > Import/Export to start the Import and Export Wizard.

Step 2: Choose Import from another program or file > Next.

Step 3: Choose Outlook Data File (.pst) > Next.

Step 4: Browse to the .pst file you created in Step 3. Under Options, choose how you want to deal with duplicates. Choose Next.

Step 5: If you assigned a password to the Outlook Data File (.pst), enter the password > OK.

Step 6: Choose to import the email into your Microsoft 365 mailbox and then choose Finish.