Google Workspace Labs is rolling out the 'Help me write' feature in Gmail and Docs

Google Workspace Labs is part of Labs under which all Google Workspace app experiments with generative AI are currently available to selected testers.

To help people test its products and features that use generative AI, Google has started new Labs. This new lab is inspired by Google Labs and gives early users a chance to get a first look at experiments and give feedback.  Also Read - Google launches Duet AI for Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Meet, more

The Labs features different experiments including new ways to explore information in Google Search, new generative AI experiences in Google Workspace, and an AI-first notebook called Project Tailwind. Also Read - Google IO 2023: From Pixel Fold to Generative AI powered Search, here's everything Google announced today

Users who want to experience any experiment of their interest can join the waiting list by signing up with Labs. It is worth noting that some programs are currently open to users from some selected countries only.  Also Read - Google rolls out passkeys to replace passwords across Google accounts on all major platforms

Google Workspace Labs

Google Workspace Labs is part of Labs under which all Google Workspace app experiments with generative AI are currently available to selected testers. However, Workspace Labs is not accepting signups from India currently. 

Google has also introduced new Duet AI for Google Workspace under which Google is embedding generative AI across all its Workspace apps. The “Duet” word has been used to connote a sense of the relationship between users and generative AI. 

Duet AI already works in Workspace where it helps users refine existing work and helps them get started in both Gmail and Docs and eventually, many generative AI features will come to Slides, Sheets and Meets. 

As Google is scaling the program to more users, many more users who signed up for Google Workspace Labs are now seeing the new generative AI feature “Help me write” in Gmail and Docs. 

What is the ‘Help me write’ feature?

Help me write feature is currently available in Google Docs and Gmail under Google Workspace Labs to testers. The “Help me write” button is present next to send and formatting options in Gmail and in Google Docs, opening a new page shows a “Help me write” chip and it can also be found on the left edge of the page. It helps users to: 

  • Formalize: Makes the draft more formal
  • Elaborate: Adds details to build upon the text
  • Shorten: Shortens the draft
  • I’m Feeling Lucky: Updates draft with creative details

Further, users can use “Recreate” to recreate the draft and “Insert” to paste the content allowing users to make further edits. It marks places with brackets where you should delete and insert your details, as per 9to5Google

How it will change users’ experience

It will allow users to create content in their desired format by automatically filling in names and other relevant information. 

  • Published Date: May 12, 2023 10:10 PM IST
