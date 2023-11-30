Best of 2023: Google ने 2023 के बेस्ट ऐप्स और गेम्स की लिस्ट जारी की है। हर साल की तरह इस साल भी गूगल ने अलग-अलग कैटेगरी के ऐप्स और गेम्स की लिस्ट जारी की है, जिसे भारत के गूगल प्ले स्टोर पर सबसे ज्यादा पसंद किया गया। भारत में करोड़ों की संख्या में एंड्रॉइड यूजर्स हैं। इन दिनों मोबाइल पर गेम खेलने वाले यूजर्स की संख्या भारत में काफी बढ़ी है। वहीं, ट्रेवल, फाइनेंस, हेल्थ, फन जैसी कैटेगरी के ऐप्स शामिल हैं। आइए, जानते हैं गूगल प्ले स्टोर पर सबसे ज्यादा पसंद किए जाने वाले ऐप्स और गेम्स के बारे में…

Best app of 2023 (India): Level SuperMind: Focus & Calm

Users’ Choice App of 2023 (India): THAP: Your Happiness Gym

Best for Fun:

1) Dashtoon: Comics & Manga

2) Pepul, Social Media from India

3) Threads, an Instagram app

Best for Personal Growth:

1) AmbitionBox – Salary & Reviews

2) Level SuperMind: Focus & Calm

3) Study Abroad with upGrad

Best with AI:

1) Stimuler- IELTS Speaking Coach

2) SwiftChat by ConveGenius

Best Everyday Essentials:

1) BabyCloud

2) Infinity Learn – Learning App

3) NEWME-Freshest Fashion Fastest

Best Hidden Gems:

1) Blissclub – Women’s Activewear

2) Cashflo: Easy Expense Tracker

3) Unsweetened Beauty – Skincare

Best App(s) for Good:

1) Autism BASICS: Learning app

2) Earth5R- The Environmental App

3) THAP: Your Happiness Gym

Best Multi-device App:

1) Spotify: Music and Podcasts

Best for Watches:

1) Audible: Audio Entertainment

2) WhatsApp Messenger

Best for Tablets:

1) Canva: Design, Photo & Video

2) Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw

3) Everand: Ebooks and audiobooks

Best for Chromebooks

1) Evernote – Note Organizer

2) FlipaClip: Create 2D Animation

3) Wideo

Best gaming apps on Google Play Store in India

Best Game of 2023 (India): Monopoly GO!

Users’ Choice Game of 2023 (India): Subway Surfers Blast

Best Made In India: Battle Stars: 4v4 TDM & BR

Best Multiplayer:

1) Call of Dragons

2) Road to Valor: Empires

3) Undawn

Best Pick Up & Play:

1) Campfire Cat Cafe

2) Mighty Doom

3) Monopoly GO!

Best Indies:

1) Block Heads: Duel Puzzle Games

2) Kurukshetra: Ascension

3) Vampire Survivors

Best Story:

1) Honkai: Star Rail

2) Lost Words: Beyond the Page

3) MementoMori: AFKRPG

Best Ongoing:

1) Battlegrounds Mobile India

2) EA SPORTS FCTM Mobile Soccer

3) Pokémon GO

Best on Play Pass:

1) Linea: An Innerlight Game

2) Magic Rampage

3) Silly Royale -Devil Amongst Us

Best Multi-device Game:

1) Call of Dragons

Best for Tablets:

1) Call of Dragons

2) Doomsday: Last Survivors

3) Viking Rise

Best for Google Play Games on PC

1) Asphalt 9: Legends