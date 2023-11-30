By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Best of 2023: Google ने 2023 के बेस्ट ऐप्स और गेम्स की लिस्ट जारी की है। हर साल की तरह इस साल भी गूगल ने अलग-अलग कैटेगरी के ऐप्स और गेम्स की लिस्ट जारी की है, जिसे भारत के गूगल प्ले स्टोर पर सबसे ज्यादा पसंद किया गया। भारत में करोड़ों की संख्या में एंड्रॉइड यूजर्स हैं। इन दिनों मोबाइल पर गेम खेलने वाले यूजर्स की संख्या भारत में काफी बढ़ी है। वहीं, ट्रेवल, फाइनेंस, हेल्थ, फन जैसी कैटेगरी के ऐप्स शामिल हैं। आइए, जानते हैं गूगल प्ले स्टोर पर सबसे ज्यादा पसंद किए जाने वाले ऐप्स और गेम्स के बारे में…
Best app of 2023 (India): Level SuperMind: Focus & Calm
Users’ Choice App of 2023 (India): THAP: Your Happiness Gym
Best for Fun:
1) Dashtoon: Comics & Manga
2) Pepul, Social Media from India
3) Threads, an Instagram app
Best for Personal Growth:
1) AmbitionBox – Salary & Reviews
2) Level SuperMind: Focus & Calm
3) Study Abroad with upGrad
Best with AI:
1) Stimuler- IELTS Speaking Coach
2) SwiftChat by ConveGenius
Best Everyday Essentials:
1) BabyCloud
2) Infinity Learn – Learning App
3) NEWME-Freshest Fashion Fastest
Best Hidden Gems:
1) Blissclub – Women’s Activewear
2) Cashflo: Easy Expense Tracker
3) Unsweetened Beauty – Skincare
Best App(s) for Good:
1) Autism BASICS: Learning app
2) Earth5R- The Environmental App
3) THAP: Your Happiness Gym
Best Multi-device App:
1) Spotify: Music and Podcasts
Best for Watches:
1) Audible: Audio Entertainment
2) WhatsApp Messenger
Best for Tablets:
1) Canva: Design, Photo & Video
2) Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw
3) Everand: Ebooks and audiobooks
Best for Chromebooks
1) Evernote – Note Organizer
2) FlipaClip: Create 2D Animation
3) Wideo
Best Game of 2023 (India): Monopoly GO!
Users’ Choice Game of 2023 (India): Subway Surfers Blast
Best Made In India: Battle Stars: 4v4 TDM & BR
Best Multiplayer:
1) Call of Dragons
2) Road to Valor: Empires
3) Undawn
Best Pick Up & Play:
1) Campfire Cat Cafe
2) Mighty Doom
3) Monopoly GO!
Best Indies:
1) Block Heads: Duel Puzzle Games
2) Kurukshetra: Ascension
3) Vampire Survivors
Best Story:
1) Honkai: Star Rail
2) Lost Words: Beyond the Page
3) MementoMori: AFKRPG
Best Ongoing:
1) Battlegrounds Mobile India
2) EA SPORTS FCTM Mobile Soccer
3) Pokémon GO
Best on Play Pass:
1) Linea: An Innerlight Game
2) Magic Rampage
3) Silly Royale -Devil Amongst Us
Best Multi-device Game:
1) Call of Dragons
Best for Tablets:
1) Call of Dragons
2) Doomsday: Last Survivors
3) Viking Rise
Best for Google Play Games on PC
1) Asphalt 9: Legends
Author Name | Harshit Harsh
