BGMI: Krafton earlier this week released A3 Royale Pass for BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) players. The A3 Royale Pass is based on the theme ‘Freaky Fiesta’ and it can be accessed by visiting the RP section within the game until January 15, 2024. “This pass promises an enthralling gaming experience for players, featuring customizable outfits and upgradeable weapons, all intricately crafted with a Halloween-inspired flair,” Krafton says.

While BGMI fans need to purchase the A3 Royale Pass in the game, Krafton is offering a special deal to players wherein they will be able to purchase the Royale Pass for free.

Here’s a step-by-step guide of how players can get A3 Royale Pass in BGMI for free.

How to get BGMI A3 Royale Pass for free

Step 1: Follow battlegroundsmobilein_official handle on Instagram.

Step 2: Solve the puzzle by saving the posts in the right order to reveal the skin.

Step 3: Take a screenshot and post it on your Instagram feed using the #WearYourCred hashtag.

Step 4: Share the link of the post on the google form and fill in your name and BGMI ID.

Krafton says that it will select 250 BGMI players from all the entries that it receives. These 250 players will get access to Royale Pass A3 for free. However, there is a caveat. The contest is live until November 26, which means interested players will have to submit their entries until November 25 in a bid to be eligible to get the update.

How else can you get BGMI A3 Royale Pass?

All BGMI players who don’t care about getting the free pass have two purchasing options — Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus. As per reports, the Elite Pass full version costs 720 UC, the monthly version costs 360 UC. On the other hand, Elite Pass Plus Full version costs 1920 UC while the monthly version costs 960 UC.

BGMI A3 Royale Pass rewards

As far as the rewards, here are all the rewards that will be included in the BGMI A3 Royale Pass:

— Gutsy Lass Set

— Gutsy Lass Cover

— Uncanny Carnival – Famas Skin (for Level 10)

— Ashamed – Free Emote (for Level 15)

— Spectral Night Plane Skin (for Level 15)

— Ghastly Gloom Helmet Skin (for Level 20)

— Steampunk Raider Parachute Skin

— Ghastly Gloom – Mini14 Gun Skin

— Nitro Maniac – Mythic Set (for Level 40)

— Nitro Maniac Cover (for Level 40)

— Circus of Screams – Crossbow Upgrade Skin (for Level 50)

— Wing It – Free Emote

— Deadly Carnival – M1014 Gun Skin

— ClockWork – Backpack Skin

— Disco Ball Ornament

— Brawler Master Free Set

— Flashy Fox Sidecar Motorcycle Skin

— Magic Puff Smoke Grenade Skin

— Lunahowl Mythic Emote

— Luxurious Overlay SCAR-L Skin

— Lunahowl Mask

— Lunahowl Set (for Level 100).