PS Plus users get Rs 10,000 worth games free in May: Check full list

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus monthly games lineup for May, and like every month, subscribers across all tiers can pick up three games at no extra cost. These games can be claimed starting May 5 and will be available in your library as long as your subscription is active. Also Read: Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced release date out: PC specs, price, pre-order details

This time, the lineup includes a mix of sports, action RPG, and indie gameplay, which gives players more to explore across genres. Also Read: Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered free access rolls out to millions: Who can claim and how

PlayStation Plus free games May 2026

The three games coming to PlayStation Plus in May are: Also Read: Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced set for April 23 reveal, gameplay expected

EA Sports FC 26 (PS4, PS5)

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (PS5)

Nine Sols (PS4, PS5)

All three titles will be available to claim and download from May 5.

EA Sports FC 26

This month’s main highlight is EA Sports FC 26, which usually retails for Rs 4,999. It continues the football series with updated gameplay and improvements based on community feedback. The game features a wide mix of licensed players, clubs, and leagues, which helps make it feel more complete while playing.

EA Sports FC 26 also comes with different modes, including Ultimate Team, where you can create your own squad and take part in events or tournaments. As part of the monthly games lineup, PlayStation Plus users will also get an Icons Pack that can be used in Ultimate Team.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

For players looking for something different, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers brings a more challenging experience. Worth Rs 2,999, it is a Soulslike action RPG set during the final years of the Ming Dynasty.

In this game, you play as a warrior dealing with a strange disease, moving through a world filled with enemies and changing environments. Combat is a big part of it, with different weapons, skills, and fighting styles coming into play as you move forward.

Nine Sols

Nine Sols is a 2D action platformer with a hand-drawn look. Available at Rs 2,415 for regular users, Sony is giving away the title to PS Plus subscribers for free. The gameplay is more focused on timing, where blocking and deflecting attacks at the right moment makes a difference.

The story follows a character on a mission across a world inspired by a mix of sci-fi and mythology elements. It is more of a single-player, story-driven experience compared to the other two games.

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Last chance to claim April games

Players still have time to add April’s games to their library before the new lineup goes live. The current titles include Lords of the Fallen, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, and Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream. These will be available to claim until May 4, after which they will be replaced by the May lineup.