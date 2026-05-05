GTA VI to Marvel’s Wolverine: Biggest Games Releasing in 2026

Written By Shubham Arora
Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora|
Published: May 05, 2026, 11:48 PM (IST)
Big titles are lined up for 2026, covering action, racing, RPGs, and fighting games. From a fresh James Bond origin story to the long-awaited return of GTA VI, there is plenty to watch out for across PS5, Xbox, and PC. Here’s a quick look at some of the most anticipated upcoming games, along with their release dates and key details.
Set in Japan, Forza Horizon 6 features over 550 real-world cars and the franchise’s largest open world yet. Early access begins May 15, with full release on May 19, 2026, for Xbox and PC. A PS5 version is confirmed but without a release date. Pricing starts at Rs 5,499.
IO Interactive brings a new James Bond story, focusing on a young recruit in MI6 training. The game blends stealth, gunplay, and cinematic action across global locations. It releases on May 27, 2026, for PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Pre-purchase is available at Rs 3,499.
Ubisoft brings back Edward Kenway’s pirate adventure with improved visuals, gameplay upgrades, and new content. Set during the Golden Age of Piracy, the remake launches on July 9 for PC, PS5, and Xbox. Pre-purchase prices start at Rs 4,199, with a Deluxe edition at Rs 4,899.
Set in a distorted Manhattan, this action RPG follows Dylan Faden as he battles a paranormal threat. The game expands on the Control universe with new powers and a darker narrative. It is scheduled for release in 2026 across PC, PS5, and Xbox platforms.
This 4v4 tag team fighter combines Marvel heroes and villains with anime-style visuals and fast-paced gameplay. Developed with Arc System Works, it focuses on team synergy and strategy. The game releases on August 6 for PC and PS5, with pricing starting at Rs 3,999.
Developed by Insomniac Games, this PS5-exclusive focuses on Logan’s past with intense combat and story-driven gameplay. It promises a darker tone compared to Spider-Man titles. The game is set to release on September 15, 2026, and is one of Sony’s biggest upcoming exclusives.
GTA VI follows Jason and Lucia in a crime story set in Leonida. After delays, it is now scheduled for November 19, releasing on PS5 and Xbox. A PC version is expected later. The game is easily one of the most anticipated launches, with expectations of a massive open world and detailed storytelling.
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