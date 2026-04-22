Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced set for April 23 reveal, gameplay expected

After months of leaks and speculation, Ubisoft has finally confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced will be officially revealed on April 23. The game has been showing up in reports for quite some time, so the announcement doesn’t exactly come as a surprise. Also Read: Starfield launches on PS5 with DualSense features: What’s new for PlayStation players

The reveal will take place through a dedicated showcase on YouTube, where Ubisoft is expected to share the first proper look at the game. The livestream is scheduled for 9:30 PM IST, and it will be available on the official Assassin’s Creed channels. Also Read: Crimson Desert hits 4 million sales in 2 weeks despite early issues

What the reveal is about

Ubisoft hasn’t shared full details yet, but the showcase is expected to give a clearer picture of what this new version actually is. The company is calling it a “solo pirate adventure,” which hints that the focus will remain on the story and exploration. Also Read: Sony expands PSSR upscaler support to more PS5 Pro games like Silent Hill f, Alan Wake 2

There is also a strong chance that gameplay footage, visuals, and possibly a release window will be revealed during the event. So far, everything around the project has come from leaks or early listings.

What we know so far

From what has been reported, Black Flag Resynced is expected to be a reworked version of the original Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. The original game followed Edward Kenway, a pirate navigating the Caribbean during the early 1700s.

Recent reports suggest that the remake will stay closer to the original formula instead of turning into a full RPG. This likely means the game will stick more to a story-focused experience instead of going heavy on RPG-style systems like the newer titles.

There are also reports suggesting that the game has been reworked with better visuals and some added content. A few leaks even mention a possible July 2026 release, but there’s no official word on that yet.

Changes compared to newer Assassin’s Creed games

Over the past few years, the Assassin’s Creed series has leaned more towards RPG-style gameplay, starting from titles like Assassin’s Creed Origins. Games such as Assassin’s Creed Shadows have continued with that approach.

However, Black Flag Resynced seems to be going in a slightly different direction. Early hints suggest that it may focus more on the older style of gameplay, similar to what Ubisoft tried with Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Another detail that has come up is that the multiplayer mode may not be included this time, as the game is being positioned as a solo experience.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Black Flag is still considered one of the most liked games in the series, mainly because of its open world, ship battles, and overall pirate setting. Because of that, expectations from this remake are already high.