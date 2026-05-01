Hogwarts Legacy worth Rs 3,999 is free on Epic Games Store: How to claim

Hogwarts Legacy is currently available for free on the Epic Games Store, and this is one of those offers that usually gets a lot of attention. The game is a full-length single-player RPG that originally launched at a premium price and is still sold at around Rs 3,999 in India. Also Read: PS Plus users get Rs 10,000 worth games free in May: Check full list

The free offer is available for a limited time, and once claimed, the game stays in your library permanently. This is part of Epic’s regular weekly free game program, where it gives away paid titles to attract more users to its platform. Also Read: Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced release date out: PC specs, price, pre-order details

What the offer includes

This is not a trial or a limited version. The full game is being offered for free, which means you get access to the entire experience. Also Read: Steam free games alert: 20+ titles available to try right now

Hogwarts Legacy is set in the 1800s, much before the events of the Harry Potter books. You play as a Hogwarts student with access to ancient magic. As you go along, you can explore the castle, attend classes, learn spells, and take on different quests.

The PC version has also improved over time, with updates adding better performance and support for features like DLSS, XeSS, and FSR.

Validity of the free offer

The game is available to claim till May 3. Epic usually refreshes its free games weekly, so this offer will be replaced once the deadline passes.

You don’t need to install the game immediately. As long as you claim it within the given time, it will remain in your library, and you can download it later whenever you want.

How to claim Hogwarts Legacy for free

To claim the game, you need an Epic Games account. Once that is set up, follow these steps:

Open the Epic Games Store on your browser or PC Log in with your account Search for Hogwarts Legacy or go to the free games section Click on “Get” and complete the checkout process

There is no payment required during checkout. Once done, the game will be added to your library.

Why Epic is offering big games for free

Epic has been doing this for a while now. It regularly offers paid games for free to bring more users to its platform, including both smaller titles and big games. Epic Games Store is also offering Firestone Online Idle RPG and Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure as part of its weekly giveaway until May 7.

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For players, it basically means you can add these games to your library without spending anything.