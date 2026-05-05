Bought games on PlayStation Store? You may be eligible for Sony’s $7.85 million payout

Sony has agreed to a proposed $7.85 million settlement in a class-action case linked to how digital games were sold on the PlayStation Store. A US court has given a preliminary approval to the case, with the final hearing scheduled for October 15, 2026. Also Read: PS Plus users get Rs 10,000 worth games free in May: Check full list

The lawsuit, Caccuri, et al. v. Sony Interactive Entertainment, focuses on changes Sony made to its digital game sales system a few years ago. Also Read: PS5 price hike expands to THESE Southeast Asian countries: Should Indian buyers worry?

What the case is about

The issue goes back to when Sony stopped allowing third-party retailers to sell game-specific digital vouchers. Earlier, users were allowed to buy vouchers from platforms like Amazon or GameStop and redeem them on PlayStation. Also Read: Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered free access rolls out to millions: Who can claim and how

After Sony removed this system, digital games were only available through the PlayStation Store. The people who filed the case said this reduced competition and may have pushed prices slightly higher for some titles.

According to court documents, some games saw an average price increase of around $0.50 after vouchers were discontinued. Sony has denied all allegations and maintained that it did not violate any laws. The company chose to settle to avoid longer legal process, as reported.

Who is eligible for compensation

The settlement is limited to users in the United States. To qualify, users must have purchased eligible digital games through the PlayStation Store between April 1, 2019, and December 31, 2023.

There are a few specific conditions. The game must have been available through third-party vouchers before April 1, 2019, and at least 200 vouchers for a game must have been sold before the said date. A list of eligible titles is available on the PlayStation Network Digital Games Settlement website. The list includes several popular games such as The Last of Us Remastered, Until Dawn, No Man’s Sky, Resident Evil 4, Need for Speed Most Wanted, and Madden NFL 17.

More than 4.4 million users have already been included in the settlement class. If you meet the criteria, you are automatically included unless you choose to opt out.

Conditions to receive the payout

Users who remain part of the settlement will receive compensation. Those who want to opt out and pursue separate legal action had to submit a request before the deadline mentioned in court filings.

The final payout amount per user is not fixed yet. Up to 25% of the total settlement amount can go towards legal fees and other costs. The remaining amount will be shared among users who qualify.

The compensation will not be equal for everyone and may depend on how many qualifying purchases were made during the period.

Where the money will be credited

For most users, the compensation will be added directly to their PlayStation Network wallet as store credit.

Users who no longer have an active account can still claim their share by submitting the required details. In those cases, the payment may be sent separately, including cash options.

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What happens next

The settlement is not final yet. The court will take a final call during the hearing scheduled for October 15, 2026, which will decide how the payout moves ahead. Any updates around the timeline or payment process will be posted on the official settlement website.