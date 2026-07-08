Moto G77 Power first impressions: The biggest upgrade is the price

Motorola has introduced another member to its budget series dubbed Power in India. The newly arrived Moto G77 Power debuted in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment, as the successor to Moto G67 Power. And surely, it has some notable upgrades – whether it is about a bigger battery, an upgraded processor or Android 16 out of the box. But the price hike is evidently what hits you the most. Also Read: Motorola G77 Power launched in India with a massive price hike: What does it offer?

I recently got my hands on the Moto G77 Power, and while I haven’t spent enough time with it yet, I did get a chance to unbox it and look at its essentials. A full review will take some more time, but here are my initial impressions about the Moto G77 Power. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in July 2026 in India: Oppo Reno 16, Nothing Phone 4b, Samsung foldables, more

Moto G77 Power Design

Motorola has kept things simple with the Moto G77 Power, and at its first glance, it screams the usual Moto design statement. Yes, it also gets a polymer leather finish at the back, paired with a plastic frame. The plastic frame does remind you that this is a budget smartphone. Also Read: 7 best phones under Rs 40,000 you can buy right now

Here, I have a Pantone Blue colour variant, which has a textured rear panel, which offers better grip too. One thing that I like most is that the leather finish always does a good job of hiding fingerprints and smudges. Although the phone feels immediately bulky as soon as you hold it in your hand, it has a large 7,000mAh battery underneath! Having said that, the weight isn’t uncomfortable during regular use. The phone also comes with Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the front, along with an IP64 rating.

Moto G77 Power Display

The Moto G77 Power features a 6.72-inch LCD Full HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Just like most other Power-series phones by Motorola, the bezels are one of the things that you notice first. Chin is also slightly thicker and the side bezels aren’t slim either, compared to some competitors! Within this price range, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite has slimmer bezels and a higher 144Hz refresh rate. Not just that, the Redmi Note 15 even has an AMOLED display at a lower price.

According to the price, the display of the Moto G77 Power looks slightly… outdated! But once you start using it though, the display feels decent for everyday tasks. Scrolling also appears smooth thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate. I’ll spend more time testing brightness and outdoor visibility before sharing my final thoughts in the full review.

Moto G77 Power: What about other factors?

The Moto G77 Power features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 primary camera, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. I haven’t tested the cameras extensively yet, especially in low light and portrait mode, but the initial daylight shots look saturated. The Moto G77 Power runs Android 16 out of the box, but the company promises to get the Android 17 update soon (and that will be the only one!)

The software experience is largely clean but it isn’t completely free from the pre-installed apps. During the setup, I noticed apps like Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Meesho and Blinkit were already installed. Motorola’s own apps are present too, along with the Indus App Store. The good part, however, is that most of these apps can either be uninstalled or removed.

Talking about the battery, that is surely one of the biggest highlights of the Moto G77 Power. The company claims that it can last up to three days on a single charge, but I have to test it properly over the next few days. The phone supports 33W charging as well, which is basic in the fast charging era.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset. So far, the phone has handled day-to-day tasks like browsing and switching between apps without any noticeable issues. Gaming performance and sustained performance are something I’ll cover in detail in the complete review. The phone also gets Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio certification and retains the 3.5mm headphone jack, which is always a welcome addition for those who still prefer wired earphones.

Moto G77 Power First Impressions

Once I got the price, the first thing that registered in my mind was – it is overly priced for what it offers and looks! Not because it isn’t a good package, but the Power series has been a really recommendable option for budget buyers in the past couple of years. And with the rising costs of components and ultimately smartphone prices, the Moto G77 Power seems to be shadowed in front of other competitors.

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Having said that, the Moto G77 Power, at Rs 25,999, is clearly a large battery option, and its eco leather finish gives a slightly different look compared to many other smartphones in this segment. But there are many other factors that we can’t ignore, and other competitor options with AMOLED displays, slimmer design and faster charging are some common factors to consider before buying the Moto G77 Power. Still, these are just my initial impressions, and I’ll test in detail in the coming days. Stay tuned for the full review!

Moto G77 Power Quick Specs