Google launches Gemini Advanced: 5 Things to know about it

Gemini Advanced launch: Google made major announcements regarding the future of its generative AI-based products today. For starters, the company renamed Bard and Gemini. It also announced Android and iOS apps for Bard. In addition to this, the company announced the launch of Gemini Advanced — a paid tier of Gemini, which brings advanced features and capabilities to users.

“Bard will now simply be called Gemini…The version with Ultra will be called Gemini Advanced, a new experience far more capable at reasoning, following instructions, coding, and creative collaboration, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a blog post.

For the unversed, Ultra or Ultra 1.O is the company largest large language model or LLM. It is also the LLM, which Google says is the first to outperform human experts on MMLU (massive multitask language understanding) that uses a combination of 57 subjects — including math, physics, history, law, medicine and ethics — to test knowledge and problem-solving abilities.

Gemini Advanced gives you access to our most capable AI model, Ultra 1.0. It’s far more capable at complex tasks like coding, logical reasoning, following nuanced instructions and creative collaboration → https://t.co/oES28UZCcy https://t.co/XyyVpkOaLR — Google (@Google) February 8, 2024

Gemini Advanced is available to those who need it. Before you do, here are five things you need to know about it:

5 Things to know about Google Gemini Advanced

1– Gemini Advanced is available as a part of a new Google One AI Premium plan. This plan costs $19.99 per month in the US or Rs 1,950 per month in India. Google is offering two-months of free trial to all users.

2– Google One AI Premium plan, in addition to giving access to Gemini Advanced and by extension Ultra 1.0 model, also gives access to 2TB of storage space, 10 percent cashback on device purchases from Google Store, longer Google Meet calls sans the one-hour limit and enhanced Google Calendar features.

3– Gemini Advanced is available in more than 150 countries and territories in English. Google plans to expand support to more languages over time. You can check the entire list of supported countries here.

4– Soon, Premium subscribers will be able to use Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides and Meet. Google also said that Google is renaming its Duet AI as Gemini for Workspaces.

5– Google also said that for Cloud customers, Duet AI will also become Gemini in the coming weeks. It will help companies boost productivity, developers code faster, and organisations to protect themselves from cyber -attacks.