Google One hack: The dark web is a part of the internet that is not indexed by search engines and requires special software to access. It is often used for illegal activities, such as buying and selling drugs, weapons, stolen data, and hacking services. One of the dangers of the dark web is that it can expose your personal and financial information to cybercriminals, who can use it to commit identity theft, fraud, or blackmail. For example, hackers can steal your email and password from a data breach and sell them on the dark web or use them to access your other online accounts.

If you suspect that your data has been compromised and leaked to the dark web, you can use Google’s Dark Web Report, which will help you determine if your data was leaked and what information was shared. If you find this Google feature interesting and want to use it you find your leaked data on the dark web, here is a step-by-step guide on how to check your leaked data on dark web through Google One.

A step-by-step guide on how to check your leaked data on dark web through Google One

On iOS or Android:

Step 1: Download and open the Google One app on your iPhone or Android.

Step 2: Tap the Dark Web Report option from the Home tab.

Step 3: Tap on Run Scan and wait for the scan to complete. This usually takes around 30 seconds.

Step 4: Tap View Results.

You will see a detailed report of how your data was compromised, what kind of information was exposed, which website was involved, and when the breach occurred.

On PC or Mac:

Step 1: Open any browser and go to Google One.

Step 2: Sign in to your Google account and click Dark Web Report.

Step 3: Click Run Scan and wait for the scan to complete.

Step 4: Once the scan is finished, click View Results.

The details of the websites and the data that was leaked are shown to you.

Meanwhile, to protect your data from the dark web, you need to take some preventive measures, such as: