7 Google Assistant features Gemini has, 8 features it doesn't

Google consolidated its artificial intelligence (AI) products last night by rebranding Google Bard as Gemini. In addition to that, the company also announced that Gemini will be replacing Duet AI in all of the company’s enterprise-based services, that is Workspace. And if that shake-up wasn’t big enough for you, there’s more. The company announced that Gemini will be coming to Android and iOS devices and that it will be accessible via a separate app and as an opt-in feature in Google Assistant app. This development sets the ground for phasing out Google Assistant in the long run. While Gemini has started taking over Google Assistant, there are lot of Google Assistant features that Gemini doesn’t support yet. So, here is a still of all the Google Assistant features that Gemini does and doesn’t support. Take a peek:

Google Assistant features Gemini has

— Gemini can create or modify alarms and timers just as Google Assistant.

— Gemini can make phone calls, send messages, and read incoming messages.

— Gemini can control a user’s device and perform actions such as turning on flashlight or Bluetooth, or opening an app.

— Gemini can also control smart home devices such as lights, and home security to name a few.

— Gemini can also broadcast messages on connected devices in a user’s home.

— On Google Pixel 8 and newer models, Gemini can read a web page out loud.

— On Google Pixel 8 and newer models, Gemini can get help with your Pixel by saying “Help me with my Pixel”.

Google Assistant features Gemini doesn’t have

— Media service providers: Podcasts, news and radio stations, and third-party music providers aren’t currently supported in Gemini.

— Routines: Starting a Routine in Gemini isn’t supported. On Android phones, shortcuts to start a Routine and Routines attached to alarms in the Clock app no longer work. Users can start a Routine with Google Assistant on Home devices.

— Reminders: Gemini doesn’t support setting reminders and tasks. Users need to switch back to Google Assistant to use them.

— Interpreter mode: Gemini doesn’t support Interpreter mode. Users need to switch back to Google Assistant to use it.

— Voice commands in Google Maps search bar or while navigating doesn’t support Gemini. This feature is still powered by Google Assistant.

— Gemini doesn’t support Android Auto and Waze app yet.

— Gemini doesn’t support voice typing on Gboard.

— Gemini doesn’t support Android notifications from Google Assistant devices.