Google Slides gets new zoom settings on web and app

The new zoom settings in Google Slides web version and app will allow users to view their presentation in their preferred level of zoom.

googleslides

Google has announced that it is rolling out new zoom settings in the presentation programme ‘Google Slides’ to allow users to customise their view. The new zoom settings will allow users to view their presentation in their preferred level of zoom. Also Read - Dropbox integration with Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides is coming to an end: Here's what it means for users

“You can now customise your views in Google Slides with new custom zoom settings that give you the ability to input your desired zoom percent or use the preset zoom percentages in the drop-down menu at the top of your presentation,” the company said in a Workspace Updates blog post. Also Read - Here's how to create images with AI in Google Slides, "help me visualize"

The company also said that it is expanding Google Drive log events to additional Workspace editions — Workspace Business Starter and Essentials Starter. “Educators can now run Google Classroom originality reports on Microsoft Word files (.docx) to check their students’ work for authenticity,” it added. Also Read - Google launches Duet AI for Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Meet, more

This tool can detect plagiarism and uncited material by comparing a file with online books and web pages.

Google further said that rich text formatting is now available for class and private comments in Google Classroom, allowing teachers and students to customise and add emphasis to their content. This feature includes — bolding, underlining, italicising, and bulleted lists.

— IANS

  • Published Date: June 19, 2023 9:34 AM IST
