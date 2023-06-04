Here's how to create images with AI in Google Slides, "help me visualize"

Google is now rolling out the “help me visualize” prompt in Google Slides. This means you can now enter a prompt in Google Slides and use it to generate a relevant image. This is similar to Midjourney, Dall-E2, and Bing Image Creator that we have already seen. Also Read - Google Pixel 8 chip leaked: Everything we know about Tensor G3

However, Slides integration gives it an edge over the others. It means you can create images for your presentation without ever leaving Slides. And just one tap on the image will insert it into the template without disturbing other elements like text and animations. Also Read - Scammers are exploiting Gmail's verification system: Here's how to safeguard yourself

Before we get to how to use help me visualize in Google Slides, here are some things you should know about it. Also Read - Google Bard now prompts users to grant precise location access for more relevant results

Google Slides “help me visualize” FAQs

How does help me visualize on Google Slides work? The tool is using Duet AI that Google introduced at I/O 2023. This AI can create images from text prompts, but Slides integration makes it more convenient to use.

Where can I use this feature? You can use this latest Google feature on desktops and laptops only for now. Google may roll it out for smartphones later.

What data is Google collecting from Duet AI? The official Google support page says it is collecting the prompt you enter, the generated image, and your feedback on the image.

Do I have to separately sign up to use this? While it should roll out to your device automatically, you can also try it by signing up on Google Workspace Labs here.



How to create images with AI in Google Slides

We're making it easier to create unique & compelling visuals for presentations with Duet AI for #GoogleWorkspace! You can generate original visuals to convey your unique artistic vision, all from a simple prompt in #GoogleSlides. Sign up to try it now 👉 https://t.co/QTZykqM4cO pic.twitter.com/dHIDFFErKe — Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) June 2, 2023