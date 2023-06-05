comscore
News

Dropbox integration with Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides is coming to an end: Here's what it means for users

Apps

Those who have Google files in their Dropbox, will need to move them to Google Drive in a month or else they will automatically turn into Microsoft files.

  • Published: June 5, 2023 8:18 PM IST

Highlights

  • Dropbox started a special partnership with Google Cloud in 2018.
  • Dropbox users will need to move their Google files to Google Drive.
  • Dropbox integration allowed its users to create, edit, and share Google files.
DropBox

Dropbox is changing its integration with Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. The company informed its users about the change through an email on Sunday morning. Also Read - Here's how to create images with AI in Google Slides, "help me visualize"

Google files in Dropbox will be replaced by the shortcuts to documents in Google Drive as Dropbox’s native integration with Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides is coming to an end. Users who have Google files in their Dropbox account will need to move them to Google Drive in a month or else they will automatically turn into Microsoft files. Also Read - Google Workspace Labs is rolling out the 'Help me write' feature in Gmail and Docs

“Google files in Dropbox will be replaced with shortcuts to documents in Google Drive. This change will ensure you maintain access to your Google files, they remain organized with the rest of your Dropbox content, and you can use the most up-to-date Google features. Don’t worry-your content is still safe with us. If you would like to migrate your files to Google Drive, you must link your account within 30 days. We will notify you in Dropbox as a reminder,” Dropbox said in an email sent to its users. Also Read - Google launches Duet AI for Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Meet, more

Dropbox started a special partnership with Google Cloud in 2018, which allowed its users to create, edit, and share Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides files with Dropbox’s editors. This allowed users to leave Google Drive completely and work in Dropbox without leaving the site.

Now, with the partnership changing, Dropbox has asked its users to move their files to Google Drive or it will replace them with Microsoft Office to maintain users’ access to their files.

If you have used Google files in Dropbox before, keep looking for an email that says “[Action Required] Migrating your Google files,” which explains how to do it.

Google Assistant integration ends

Starting June 20, you can’t use Google Assistant to work with notes and lists from other apps like Any.do, AnyList, and Bring. Google Assistant will stop working with other notes and list app

Founder of AnyList Jeff Hunter and Jason Marr via a blog post called Google’s decision to pull Google Assistant’s integration “frustrating and disappointing.”

“We know many of our customers rely on AnyList’s integration with Google Assistant and that the loss of this feature is frustrating and disappointing,” they said. 

Users can use Google Keep to make notes and lists with Google Assistant via voice command after June 20. If they want to use other apps like AnyList or Bring, they need to change their voice assistant to Alexa or Siri.

  • Published Date: June 5, 2023 8:18 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Dropbox integration with Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides is coming to an end: Here's what it means for users

Amazon is planning to offer free cell phone service to Prime subscribers in the US: Report

Android 14 may come with advance memory protection feature: Report

Microsoft is killing Cortana app for Windows

Here s when Fitbit users will get Google Account login option

Everything we know about Apple Reality Pro so far

How Apple has been preparing for launch of its MR headset for years

Discussing Live Cricket mixing for broadcast: Interview with Dolby's Jayant Shah and Star

Want a job at Google? ChatGPT shares some tips to follow

From Microsoft to Air India, here are top companies using ChatGPT

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy
Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global
In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL