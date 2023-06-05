Dropbox is changing its integration with Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. The company informed its users about the change through an email on Sunday morning. Also Read - Here's how to create images with AI in Google Slides, "help me visualize"

Google files in Dropbox will be replaced by the shortcuts to documents in Google Drive as Dropbox's native integration with Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides is coming to an end. Users who have Google files in their Dropbox account will need to move them to Google Drive in a month or else they will automatically turn into Microsoft files.

"Google files in Dropbox will be replaced with shortcuts to documents in Google Drive. This change will ensure you maintain access to your Google files, they remain organized with the rest of your Dropbox content, and you can use the most up-to-date Google features. Don't worry-your content is still safe with us. If you would like to migrate your files to Google Drive, you must link your account within 30 days. We will notify you in Dropbox as a reminder," Dropbox said in an email sent to its users.

Dropbox started a special partnership with Google Cloud in 2018, which allowed its users to create, edit, and share Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides files with Dropbox’s editors. This allowed users to leave Google Drive completely and work in Dropbox without leaving the site.

Now, with the partnership changing, Dropbox has asked its users to move their files to Google Drive or it will replace them with Microsoft Office to maintain users’ access to their files.

If you have used Google files in Dropbox before, keep looking for an email that says “[Action Required] Migrating your Google files,” which explains how to do it.

Google Assistant integration ends

Starting June 20, you can’t use Google Assistant to work with notes and lists from other apps like Any.do, AnyList, and Bring. Google Assistant will stop working with other notes and list app

Founder of AnyList Jeff Hunter and Jason Marr via a blog post called Google’s decision to pull Google Assistant’s integration “frustrating and disappointing.”

“We know many of our customers rely on AnyList’s integration with Google Assistant and that the loss of this feature is frustrating and disappointing,” they said.

Users can use Google Keep to make notes and lists with Google Assistant via voice command after June 20. If they want to use other apps like AnyList or Bring, they need to change their voice assistant to Alexa or Siri.