Google has announced the integration of the smart compose feature in Google Chat on web. This feature uses machine learning to offer appropriate suggestions based on the context of what users type. In addition to this, the feature will help users avoid spelling and grammar mistakes and write faster by reducing repetition, as per Google.

"We've made it easier for you to write high-quality emails and content faster with smart compose in Gmail and Google Docs. This machine-learning powered feature suggests relevant contextual phrases as you type, saves you time by cutting back on repetitive writing, and also reduces spelling and grammatical errors," Google said in a blog post.

This feature is already available on Gmail and Google Docs and now it has been extended to Google Chat.

Google rolled out the smart reply, an assistive tool that suggests short replies to messages, for Google Chat in December 2018 and this feature along with smart compose can make conversation quicker.

The feature is available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts. When users see a suggestion that they like, they can click on the ‘Tab’ key to use the suggested phrase.

The feature is currently available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and Italian and it will have an impact on end users. Admin can control only a default value of this feature.

For end users, this feature will be enabled by default, and they can disable the feature by unchecking “Enable predictive suggestions as you compose a message on web and desktop” under smart compose from Chat settings.

The feature will be visible to rapid release domains in the next two or three weeks starting June 5, and for the scheduled release domains, the gradual rollout will begin starting June 26 and will take two or three weeks for visibility.

Magic Compose

Google announced Magic Compose at Google I/O 2023, a generative AI feature that helps users write text messages. The feature is now in beta and available to select Google One subscribers in the US who are also part of the Messages beta program on the Play Store.

Beta users who have access to Magic Compose can use it for RCS chats in the Messages app. They have to turn it on from the app’s settings menu and can use this feature to write or edit their message with different tones and styles.

Users can tap the pencil icon next to the message they typed and use Magic Compose to edit the message in seven different styles: Remix, Excited, Chill, Shakespeare, Lyrical, Formal, and Short.