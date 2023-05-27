After unveiling it at Google I/O 2023, Google has finally started to roll out the Magic Compose beta, which uses generative AI to help users write test messages. Magic Compose is currently rolling out on a priority basis to premium Google One subscribers in the US who are also a part of the Messages beta program on the Play Store. Also Read - Over 27000 Employees have lost jobs at Indian startups since 2022: Report

Magic Compose is available for RCS conversation in the Messages app. Beta users, for those this feature has been rolled out, need to enable it from the app's setting menu. They can use this feature to chat or rewrite their message in different tones and styles.

Magic Compose can be accessed by tapping the pencil icon next to the typed message and users can rewrite the message in seven styles that include Remix, Excited, Chill, Shakespeare, Lyrical, Formal, and Short.

Before starting to use this feature, users must note that Google sends up to 20 of users’ last messages including emojis, reactions, and URLs to its servers to generate responses, which means this can break end-to-end encryption. The company said it does not store messages or use them to train its machine-learning models.

“Messages with attachments, voice messages, and images aren’t sent to Google servers, but image captions and voice transcriptions may be sent,” Google said.

Google first rolled out end-to-end encryption for its Messages app in 2020 and expanded it to group chats in 2022. “Suggested response outputs are not retained once they’ve been provided to the user,” said Justin Rende, Google spokesperson to The Verge.

How to enable and use Magic Compose

Step 1: Open the Google Messages app.

Step 2: Open or start an RCS conversation.

Step 3: Click Message suggestions.

Step 4: To opt in to Magic Compose, click Try it and to keep Magic Compose turned off, tap No thanks.

Step 5: Click Rewrite suggestions icon to bring up style options.

Step 6: Click a style to bring up rewrite suggestions.

Step 7: Select the suggestion you want to use. It is optional to edit the message.

Step 8: Click Send.

Meanwhile, Google has announced that it is beginning to let people access Search Labs. This is a new initiative from Google that allows early testing of experiments before they are widely available.

If a user who is interested has already joined the waitlist at Google Search Labs, he will be notified through an email when he can try Labs experiment, which includes Search Generative Experience, Code Tips and Add to Sheets.