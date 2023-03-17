comscore Airtel is offering unlimited 5G data to select users: How you can get it
News

Airtel introduces unlimited 5G data for prepaid, postpaid users: How to claim this offer

Telecom

As Airtel expands its 5G coverage in the country, it has introduced unlimited 5G data for its 5G subscribers. Here are all the details.

Highlights

  • Airtel has introduced unlimited 5G data for its 5G subscribers.
  • Airtel’s offer is available to all postpaid users.
  • Airtel’s offer is available to select prepaid subscribers.
Airtel-5G-Plus

Airtel introduced its 5G services in India back in October 2023. Since then, the company has been busy expanding the availability of its Airtel 5G Plus network to cities across the country. So far, the company has maintained that it will introduce 5G data plans for its subscribers when its services are more widely available in the country. Now, the company has taken another step in that direction by introducing unlimited 5G data for select users. Also Read - Airtel hikes minimum recharge plan for prepaid users in 3 circles

Airtel today announced the launch of unlimited 5G data for its prepaid and postpaid subscribers. With this offer, Airtel subscribers using a 5G smartphone in the cities where the service is available. The company says that with this offer, customers will be able to access its 5G Plus services without having to worry about data exhaustion “as the company has removed the capping on data usage across all existing plans”. Also Read - Jio is offering unlimited 5G data with its Rs 2999 prepaid plan: Check details

However, there is a caveat. While this feature is available to all of the company’s postpaid subscribers, prepaid subscribers need to recharge their phones with a minimum value of Rs 239 to be eligible to get this offer. Also Read - Apple likely to include its in-house 5G modems in iPhones soon: Here’s what we know so far

Airtel subscribers who meet all of these requisites can simply log on to the Airtel Thanks App or visit the https://www.airtel.in/airtel-thanks-app to claim the offer.

“This introductory offer is in line with the philosophy of wanting our customers to be able to surf, stream, chat and enjoy multiple benefits at blazing speeds without having to worry about data limits. We hope our customers enjoy the power of world-class Airtel 5G Plus,” Shashwat Sharma, Director Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel said on the occasion.

Notably, Airtel’s 5G network is available in over 270 cities across the country at the moment. Airtel plans to make its 5G Plus network available across the country by March 2024.

Interestingly, the announcement comes shortly after Reliance Jio, the only other telecom company that is rolling out 5G network in India, introduced its family postpaid plans. These plans are worth Rs 399 and Rs 699. Besides offering unlimited voice calls, SMS and data, these plans also offer unlimited 5G data. Besides these, the company has also upgraded its Rs 2,999 plan to offer unlimited 5G data.

  • Published Date: March 17, 2023 4:09 PM IST
Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

