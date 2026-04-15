Oppo F33, F33 Pro 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, and features

Oppo has expanded its F-series lineup in India with the launch of the Oppo F33 5G and Oppo F33 Pro 5G. Both phones come as mid-range segment options with a few core features, however, they differ in some depending on how much you want to spend. Obviously, the Pro version comes at a slightly higher price tag. Also Read: Oppo F33 and F33 Pro launch in India set for April 15: Specs, features, expected price - ALL details here

From specifications, features, and price — here is everything to know about the Oppo F33 and Oppo F33 Pro. Also Read: OPPO F33 series may launch in India this month, here’s what to expect

Oppo F33 5G, Oppo F33 Pro specifications

One thing both phones clearly prioritise is battery. You get a 7,000mAh battery on both models, along with fast charging and even reverse charging support. On the camera side, both devices feature a 50MP primary rear camera, paired with a secondary sensor. So in terms of basic photography, the experience shouldn’t feel too different. Software is also similar, with both phones running Android with Oppo’s ColorOS on top. Also Read: OPPO K15 Pro, K15 Pro+ India launch timeline leaked, what to expect

On the other hand, the Pro model brings a slightly more refined setup. It features a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and smoother visuals. It also comes with better build protection, including higher dust and water resistance ratings, which is something not always seen in this price range. On the front, you get a higher-resolution selfie camera, and the overall design leans more premium with its colour options and finish.

Oppo F33 5G series price and availability in India

The standard Oppo F33 5G starts at Rs 31,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB version is priced at Rs 34,999, while the top 8GB + 256GB option goes up to Rs 39,999. The Oppo F33 Pro 5G is priced slightly higher, starting at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 40,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model.

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Both phones are available for pre-order, with launch offers like instant discounts, no-cost EMI, and a limited screen protection plan.