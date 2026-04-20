Huawei Pura X Max launches as FIRST wide foldable before iPhone Fold's arrival

Huawei has launched a new foldable phone in China, the Huawei Pura X Max, and it’s not the usual flip or book-style device. This one goes for a wide, passport-like folding design, which makes it stand out from most foldables we’ve seen so far from Samsung and Vivo. Several leaks and rumours have suggested that brands like Apple and Samsung are expected to enter this space soon, while Huawei took the lead with the “FIRST” wide-folding smartphones.

Here is what it offers – from specifications, design, features to price and availability – know everything about the Huawei Pura X Max.

Huawei Pura X Max price and availability

The Pura X Max has launched in China, starting at around CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs 1.5 lakh) for the base 12GB + 256GB model. There are multiple variants going up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, with prices crossing CNY 13,999. The phone is set to go on sale later this week in China, though there’s no clarity yet on a global launch.

Huawei Pura X Max: What makes it different

The biggest highlight here is the form factor. Instead of folding vertically like a flip phone or horizontally like a typical foldable, this device opens into a wider layout. You get a 7.7-inch foldable OLED display inside and a 5.4-inch cover display on the outside.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 9030 Pro chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM. The phone runs on HarmonyOS and supports a range of AI-based features. Moreover, the phone packs a 5,300mAh battery with support for both wired and wireless fast charging. On the camera side, the Pura X Max gets a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50MP primary sensor. There’s also a telephoto lens and an ultra-wide camera.

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The Pura X Max may not be a global product yet, but it is surely changing the form factor and design language for future foldable smartphones. Plus, big tech giants such as Apple and Samsung are stepping into the same battle. It will be interesting to see how smartphone users will shift slowly to the new style of foldables.