Airtel expands its 5G network in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan: Check availability

Bharti Airtel today announced the availability of its 5G Plus to more cities in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. Airtel's 5G network is already available in Dehradun. Today, the company announced the availability of the service to Haridwar. Similarly, in Rajsthan the service is already available in Jaipur, Udaipur and Kota. And today, the telecom giant has expanded the availability of the service to Jodhpur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner and Bhilwara.

As far as specifics are concerned, in Haridwar Airtel's 5G Plus network is available at Har Ki Pauri, Jagjeetpur, Shivalik Nagar, Jwalapur, Bahadrabad, Ranipur, Khanna Nagar and Brampuri. Airtel said that make its services available across the city in due course of time.

Airtel said that it will make its 5G Plus network available to its subscribers at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. The company is likely to introduce 5G tariff plans in India once the service is available across the country.

Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal has said that the company will make its 5G service available in 300 cities across the country by the end of March 2023. Th telecom giant is expected to provide pan-India 5G coverage by March 2024.

With today’s announcement, Airtel’s 5G Plus network is now available in over 140 cities across the country.

Airtel 5G Plus availability in India

Here are all the cities where Airtel’s 5G Plus service is available in India:

— Haridwar

— Ambala

— Karnal

— Sonipat

— Yamunanagar

— Bahadurgarh

— Dehradun

— Agartala

— Kohima

— Dimapur

— Aizawl

— Gangtok

— Silchar

— Dibrugarh

— Tinsukia

— Noida

— Bhawanipatna

— Dhenkanal

— Jharsuguda

— Paradeep

— Bargarh

— Ujjain

— Dharamshala

— Mandi

— Baddi

— Gwalior

— Itanagar

— Raipur

— Durg-Bhilai

— Jodhpur

— Ajmer

— Alwar

— Bikaner

— Bhilwara

— Ghaziabad

— Faridabad

— Jaipur

— Udaipur

— Pune

— Vizag

— Lucknow

— Berhampore

— Old Malda

— Raiganj

— Durgapur

— Balurghat

— Alipurduar

— Dinhata

— Asansol

— Barrdhaman

— Koch Bihar

— Medinipur

— Jalpaiguri

— Darjeeling

— Islampur

— Kharagpur

— Srinagar

— Surat

— Vadodara

— Rajkot

— Warangal

— Karimnagar

— Shimla

— Patna

— Nagpur

— Vijayawada

— Rajahmundry

— Kakinada

— Anugul

— Sambalpur

— Berhampur

— Balasore

— Kurnool

— Guntur

— Tirupati

— Meerut

— Gandhinagar

— Delhi

— Jammu

— Mumbai

— Chennai

— Imphal

— Bengaluru

— Samba

— Kathua

— Udhampur

— Akhnoor

— Kupwara

— Lakhanpur

— Khour

— Indore

— Siliguri

— Ahmedabad

— Varanasi

— Kanpur

— Panipat

— Gurugram

— Guwahati

— Prayagraj

— Ranchi

— Jamshedpur

— Bhagalpur

— Bodh Gaya

— Coimbatore

— Begusarai

— Katihar

— Kishanganj

— Purnia

— Gopalganj

— Barh

— Bihar Sharif

— Bihta

— Nawada

— Sonepur

— Bhopal

— Madurai

— Hosur

— Trichy

— Agra

— Muzaffarpur

— Kochi

— Gorakhpur

— Hissar

— Rohtak

— Kota

— Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur

— Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi

— Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

— Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility.