OnePlus Gaming Controller confirmed, launch set with Ace 6 Ultra; Is it coming to India?

OnePlus has been in rumours for its gaming handheld, but we were all waiting for the official confirmation. And here, the tech giant has confirmed to launch a dedicated gaming handheld along with the upcoming OnePlus Ace Ultra in China. The teasers show how eagerly OnePlus is trying to experiment with mobile gaming with the upcoming controller. Also Read: OnePlus Pad 4 India launch set for April 30: Specs and design revealed

It is basically said to be a controller that turns your phone into a handheld. From what has been revealed so far, the controller, reportedly called Strix, attaches to the phone and gives it a handheld console-like form, a post on Weibo revealed. Instead of relying fully on on-screen controls, you get physical triggers and extra buttons placed where your fingers naturally rest. Interestingly, there are no dedicated joysticks here. So the idea is to combine touch controls with physical inputs, rather than replace them completely. Also Read: Best gaming phones under Rs 50,000: Top picks for high FPS performance and smooth gameplay

OnePlus Gaming Controller: What else to expect

If heating during gaming is one of your key concerns, then know OnePlus is focusing on that too. The controller is reportedly supported by add-on accessories like an external cooling fan, which connects via a Type-C port. This suggests it’s designed for longer gaming sessions, not just casual use. On top of that, the controller is said to offer a high polling rate (1000Hz) and low trigger response time, which should help reduce input lag.

Honestly, OnePlus is doing something interesting here. Instead of building a dedicated gaming phone with built-in triggers and aggressive design, OnePlus is taking a different path with a controller. So you get a regular high-performance phone, and if you want a better gaming experience, you add the controller.

OnePlus Gaming Controller: Will it come to India?

For now, the launch is confirmed in China alongside the Ace 6 Ultra. The Ace series itself has mostly stayed limited to China, so it’s unclear if this controller will launch beyond China or not. But if the idea works, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a global version later. However, there is no official word so far.

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A controller like this won’t replace touch controls overnight. But for players who spend hours on shooters or competitive games, it could make things a lot more comfortable.