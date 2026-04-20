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ChatGPT down? Over 1900 users report errors, slow responses in India

ChatGPT outage in India has been reported across the states, with over 1900 reports in India. Here is who all are affected.

Edited By: Divya | Published By: Divya | Published: Apr 20, 2026, 10:09 PM (IST)

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ChatGPT Down: If you tried using ChatGPT recently and found it unusually slow or not working at all, you weren’t alone. Over 1900 users reported issues accessing the platform within India, with complaints ranging from failed responses to login errors and blank screens, the outage detecting platform, Downdetector, as well as ChatGPT Status page confirmed. news Also Read: Your ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini chats can be used in court; Here’s why

The outage appeared to affect both mobile and web users, with some saying prompts weren’t generating replies, while others couldn’t even load the interface. For many, the AI bot either froze mid-response or returned an error message. news Also Read: THIS city in India leads in ChatGPT usage: What OpenAI report reveals

ChatGPT Down: What exactly went wrong?

While the exact cause hasn’t been officially detailed, outages like these are often linked to server overloads or backend glitches. All OpenAI has said is “Users unable to load ChatGPT, Codex and API Platform.” And the AI giant is still investigating the cause behind it.

Downdetector data shows that the outage peaked around 8:25 PM IST and lasted for almost half an hour. But here is the fact. The wider use of ChatGPT across the globe is what makes the outage even bigger for a short time period.

Platforms like social media quickly filled with posts from users asking if the service was down, confirming it wasn’t an isolated issue.

What you can do during the outage? Honestly, when ChatGPT goes down, there’s not much you can do on your end except wait for services to be restored. However, checking official status pages or waiting a few minutes before retrying is the best possible way.

Is ChatGPT working now?

The good news is that ChatGPT bot seems to be working for some users, however, there are still few services which needs to be restored from OpenAI’s end.

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