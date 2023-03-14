Jio announces free data, calls for new postpaid family plan users

Reliance Jio has announced that two of its postpaid plans as a part of Jio Plus will let you add up to 3 family members. With a total of 4 connections in the Rs 399 and Rs 699 postpaid plans, Jio aims to take on Airtel, which has been offering add-on postpaid connections for a while. Jio says adding family members to your postpaid account will give you a month of free services under a free trial. Also Read - Reliance Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by Dec 2023: Akash Ambani

“The idea behind launching Jio Plus is to offer exciting new benefits and experiences to discerning postpaid users,” said Akash Ambani, Reliance Jio’s chairman. “After having serviced over 430 million customers, that includes millions of satisfied postpaid users, there cannot be a more opportune time to welcome millions of new postpaid customers.” Also Read - India jumps to 10th spot in median mobile speeds globally

Jio Postpaid Plans with Add-On facility

Jio Plus plans of Rs 399 and Rs 699 will support up to three add-on connections. In other words, you can book up to three SIM cards with different mobile numbers as a part of your postpaid connection. Each add-on SIM card will cost you Rs 99 per month. So, if you book three SIM cards, you will pay Rs 297 over and above your bill of either Rs 399 or Rs 699. Also Read - Jio Valentine's Day offer gives extra data, flight and food vouchers

Under the Rs 399 plan, you and your family members will have access to 75GB data and unlimited calls, while subscribing to the Rs 699 plan will additionally offer Netflix and Amazon Prime memberships. Jio will require new postpaid users to make a security deposit of Rs 500 towards the Rs 399 plan and Rs 875 towards the Rs 699 plan. However, if you are a Jio Fiber user, a corporate employee, have a postpaid connection with a different telecom company, use a credit card, or have a good credit score, this security deposit will be waived off.

But you get a month’s free trial for now, so here is how to get the new Postpaid Family plans:

1. Give a missed call on 70000 70000 from a number that you use for WhatsApp. You will receive a WhatsApp message on your number to begin the process.

2. Select the relevant option to get a Security Deposit waiver

3. Book free home delivery of your postpaid SIM

4. During home delivery, make sure to ask for 3 more Family SIMs for your family members

5. Pay the application processing fee of Rs 99 per SIM card during activation

6. Once the master family SIM is activated, link the 3 family members to your account using the MyJio app, to start sharing benefits for free.