Poco C81, C81x India launch on April 23: Specs, design, expected price - ALL details

Poco C81 launch: In the era of 5G smartphones, Poco is still focusing on budget buyers who can work with 4G easily. The tech giant is all set to launch two more C-series phones in India – the Poco C81 and Poco C81x. Poco has revealed via a microsite and social media, which seems like another entry phone in the market. Also Read: POCO X8 Pro and POCO X8 Pro Max sale starts in India with big offers

The company has confirmed that both phones will launch on April 23 at 12 PM, and they’ll be available via Flipkart. Here is what else we know. Also Read: Poco X8 Pro Max goes premium this time: Is the price justified?

Poco C81 and Poco C81x: All we know so far

Even before launch, Poco has revealed designs of the Poco C81 and C81x. The Poco C81 comes with a dual-tone back panel and a pill-shaped camera module placed in the top-left corner. It has a clean, flat frame with buttons on the right side. The C81x, on the other hand, looks similar at first glance but switches to a single-tone finish. It also gets a similar camera layout, although the setup is slightly different internally.

The battery is where the two phones start to differ more clearly. Poco C81 may pack a 6,300mAh battery and the Poco C81x could get a 5,200mAh battery. Both support 15W charging and 7.5W reverse charging, which is a useful addition at this price. Poco claims the C81 can deliver over 23 hours of video playback, while the C81x is slightly lower but still decent for everyday use.

Talking about the cameras, the Poco C81 is expected to feature a dual camera setup, led by a 13MP main sensor. The C81x may look like it has two cameras, but it’s likely a single camera system with an LED flash.

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From what’s revealed so far, both phones are clearly aimed at users who want basic performance, long battery life, and simple design. The difference mostly comes down to battery size and minor design changes, rather than a big shift in performance or features.