ASUS Ascent QN10 mini PC debuts with Snapdragon X2 Elite and on-device AI capabilities

ASUS has unveiled its new mini PC, the ASUS Ascent QN10, at Computex 2026. The compact desktop is among the first mini PCs to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Elite platform, with a strong focus on on-device AI capabilities. Also Read: Computex 2026: Asus announces new Zenbook 14 and Vivobook AI laptops - check specifications

The company is positioning the Ascent QN10 as a machine capable of running AI workloads locally instead of relying entirely on cloud services. Despite its small size, ASUS says the mini PC can handle AI agents, coding assistants, and large AI models directly on the device. Also Read: After ChatGPT, is Sam Altman now building a smartphone?

Powered by Snapdragon X2 Elite

The biggest highlight of the Ascent QN10 is the Snapdragon X2 Elite processor. The chip features Qualcomm’s Oryon CPU architecture along with an integrated Adreno GPU and a dedicated Hexagon NPU. Also Read: ASUS Zenbook S14, DUO, A14 launched with AI-focused chips: Check price and specs here

According to ASUS, the NPU is capable of delivering up to 80 TOPS (trillion operations per second) of AI performance. This allows the machine to run AI tools and assistants locally. ASUS specifically mentioned support for platforms and applications such as OpenClaw, Hermes, Cursor, Claude Desktop, OpenAI Codex, and OpenCode.

The mini PC ships with Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro options.

ASUS Ascent QN10 specifications and features

The Ascent QN10 comes with support for up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and uses an M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD for storage. ASUS will offer the mini PC with a 512GB SSD configuration, while higher storage variants are also expected to be available depending on the model.

The Ascent QN10 can power up to four 4K displays at the same time. For users who prefer working with multiple screens, whether for editing, coding, or everyday office work, that is a useful addition to have.

The mini PC also includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and 2.5Gb Ethernet connectivity options. Security features include Qualcomm’s Secure Processing Unit and support for Microsoft Pluton security technology.

Compact design with multiple ports

One of the main attractions of the Ascent QN10 is its size. ASUS says the device uses a chassis measuring roughly 130 x 130 x 40mm and occupies less than 0.75 litres of space. The company claims this makes it around 86 per cent smaller than a conventional 5-litre mini PC.

Despite the compact footprint, ASUS has included a generous selection of ports. Users get USB Type-A and USB Type-C connectivity, including USB4 support, along with HDMI, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The mini PC weighs around 0.75kg and ships with a 180W power adapter.

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Availability

ASUS has only showcased the mini PC for now. The company has not revealed pricing or availability details yet, with those announcements likely to come closer to the launch.