Apple may soon expand its MacBook Pro lineup with new models powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets, a latest report suggested. Interestingly, this comes just a few months after the company introduced the MacBook Pro with the base M5 chip. While Apple has not made anything official yet, supply chain rumours and latest insider reports are already hinting that the launch could be around the corner. Also Read: After iPhone Fold, Apple may launch a Samsung or Motorola-like clamshell ‘iPhone Flip’

Here is everything that we know about the next MacBook Pro launch timeline and what these models may bring to the table. Also Read: CERT-In issues data theft warning for macOS and Chrome users: What you should do

MacBook Pro launch timeline: When could it arrive?

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is likely planning the launch of the new MacBook Pro models alongside the macOS 26.3 software cycle, which typically rolls out between February and March. If that holds true, the laptops could arrive slightly earlier than Apple’s usual spring hardware window. Also Read: Why Apple may not launch the standard iPhone 18 this year

That said, there is still no confirmed date. Based on current reports, the refreshed models could go on sale by late February or sometime in March, but we will only have clarity once Apple makes an announcement.

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max: What to expect

The next-generation MacBook Pro is expected to stick with the current design and focus more on performance upgrades. Simply put, this may be a spec-driven refresh rather than a major redesign.

Leaks indicate that the M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets could debut with these models. The processors are tipped to use TSMC’s advanced packaging technology, which may help improve efficiency and overall performance. For users working on demanding tasks like video editing, coding, or heavy multitasking, the upgrade could translate into smoother and faster workflows.

The latest generation

To recall, Apple launched the MacBook Pro with the base M5 chip in October 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 1,69,900 in India. It featured a 10-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, up to 32GB of RAM, and storage options going up to 4TB.

Considering how recent that launch was, the rumoured refresh highlights Apple’s strategy of keeping its Pro lineup updated with faster silicon, especially for users who rely on consistent performance gains.