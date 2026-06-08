Xbox Series X gets a translucent green limited edition model for Xbox's 25th anniversary

Microsoft has announced a special edition Xbox Series X and Xbox Wireless Controller to celebrate its ne Xbox 25th Anniversary Collection. The gaming company is celebrating its 25 years of Xbox brand, and hence, brings back its iconic translucent green look for Xbox Series. The look is inspired from the original Xbox console that was launched in 2001. Also Read: Microsoft hints next-gen Xbox console will be ultra-powerful, handheld teased too

If you are a long time Xbox fan and collector, then this anniversary edition is the best option for you as it focuses on performance of modern Xbox hardware along with design that pays tribute to the brand’s history. Both, console and controller will feature the nostalgic ‘OG GREEN’ aesthetic. Additionally, the company is also introducing several hidden references to classic Xbox products. Also Read: Xbox Series X gets up to Rs 11,000 discount online

Xbox Series X gets a translucent green makeover

One of the biggest highlights of this collection is the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition. While the console will have the same hardware specifications of the standard Xbox Series X, Microsoft has still redesigned the exterior look, focusing on reflecting the company’s long standing gaming heritage.

This will be for the first time after the initial launch that Microsoft is introducing a translucent chassis for the Xbox Series X. This new design is aimed at allowing players to see parts of the console’s internal components. It will be showcased through the green tinted shell. According to Microsoft, the design directly takes the inspiration from the original Xbox launched in 2001. To recall, the first Xbox was known for its distinctive green branding and futuristic appearance.

The company has added a green illuminated power button in the series. When the gamer will switch on the console, he or she will witness the familiar Xbox ‘X’ logo that lights up in green. This light and design creates a visual callback to the startup experience of the first generation Xbox, if you remember it.

The front side of the console features a special Xbox 25th Anniversary branding. There are several other additional design details added in the console for the longtime fans who might recognize from the previous Xbox generations.

Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition revealed

Besides console, Microsoft is also planning to launch the Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition. This new limited edition controller will adopt the same green translucent finish along with including several references to the early years Xbox series.

Interestingly, another noticeable change is the return of the original ABXY button color scheme. To recall, these colored face buttons were part of the early Xbox controllers. With the introduction of these buttons, Microsoft is reinforcing the nostalgic theme of the collection.

Not just this, the company has also paid tribute to the original ‘Duke’ controller. Players will see a bumper accents in the console, inspired by the black and white buttons that were featured on the first Xbox controller.

As the back of the controller is fully transparent, players will be able to see internal components and a hidden classic Xbox logo that’s specifically embedded within the design.

Why the anniversary collection matters

The nostalgic and special gaming hardware is special for Microsoft as it celebrates a major milestone for the company’s gaming business. In recent years, the special gaming editions have become increasingly popular among console manufacturers, and hence, Microsoft is leveraging this fact for its new Xbox Series.

The gaming community has witnessed how Microsoft gaming console has evolved since the launch of the original Xbox in 2001. The company expanded into cloud gaming and became one of the largest gaming ecosystems in the world. By bringing back the sentimental green design, the company is tapping into a sense of nostalgia. There are many long time players that still remembers brand’s earliest days and the first ever Xbox console. For them this is one of the biggest announcements.

If you are a collector, then the collection will appeal to you, as the company has confirmed that the console and controller will be bundled and released as a limited edition product.

Availability and release details

According to Microsoft, the Xbox 25th Anniversary Collection will launch in select markets this November. Talking about the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition and its matching controller, it will be sold together as a special bundle.

However, if you only want the controller, then Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Edition will also be available as a standalone purchase.

While the company has not announced the pricing, list of participating retailers, and preorder dates, but more details are expected to be announced closer to the launch date.

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The Xbox 25th Anniversary Collection with its translucent green finish and anniversary branding is serving a celebration of the brand’s past and a collector focused release for fans. If you have been part of the Xbox journey over the past 25 years, then this will bring one of the best nostalgic experiences for you.