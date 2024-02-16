Microsoft has confirmed it is working on the next generation of the Xbox gaming console, which will be ultra-powerful and offer uniqueness. In the official Xbox podcast, Xbox president Sarah Bond said Microsoft will take “the largest technical leap” when it launches the next-generation Xbox hardware. This teaser from Microsoft should instil confidence in Xbox fans after the company announced it will release Xbox-exclusive games on Sony PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch platforms.

“There’s some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we’re going to share this holiday,” said Bond in the podcast. “We’re also invested in the next-generation roadmap. What we’re really focused on there is delivering the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation, which makes it better for players and better for creators and the visions that they’re building.”

Bond did not share the details of what the next generation of Xbox consoles would entail, but previous rumours have pointed to a disc-less Series X and a new controller. Besides, the company could also be working on modifying the Xbox interface to make it more streamlined and feature-rich for gamers, who have often preferred Sony’s PlayStation ecosystem more.

Microsoft is also reportedly planning a different kind of hardware, possibly a handheld device. “[We’re] really thinking about creating hardware that sells to gamers because of the unique aspects of the hardware. It’s kind of an unleashing of the creative capability of our hardware team that I’m really excited about,” The Verge quoted Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer as saying.

Some earlier rumours have suggested that Microsoft is developing its handheld console, but there is no information on when it will be ready for the market. But it looks like Microsoft is having some issues in the software department — something that most people unanimously pointed out after trying the Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go. Even Spencer admitted that Windows is one of the weak points in the experience that these handhelds have to offer.

In my review of the Asus ROG Ally, I extensively wrote about how the gaming experience on the ROG Ally was mostly bad because Windows was not properly optimised for a small-screen device like it. Microsoft’s efforts to optimise Windows for the first Xbox handheld device will also benefit ROG Ally, Legion Go, and any future devices.