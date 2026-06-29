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Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026: iPhone 17, iPhone 16, iPhone 15 deals revealed ahead of sale

Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026 begins on July 4, and the first iPhone deals are already out. From the iPhone 17 series to the iPhone 15, here's how much these Apple phones are expected to cost during the sale.

Published By: Divya | Published: Jun 29, 2026, 07:24 PM (IST)

iPhones (4)

photo icon Flipkart GOAT Sale starts July 4: Here's how much iPhone 17, 16 and 15 may cost

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Flipkart is all set to host its summer season sale dubbed the GOAT sale, which starts on 4th July 2026. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce giant has already revealed some of the attention-grabbing deals. Amongst all, the iPhones seem to get the spotlight, and this is simply because the Apple phones haven’t had a price hike so far, unlike the other brands. Well, the expected price hike on the iPhones is another reason that many potential buyers may rush to grab the money-saving deals during the Flipkart sale. news Also Read: Apple Smart Glasses may not launch before 2027

Here’s how much these iPhones may cost you during the Flipkart sale. news Also Read: iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e may get more RAM, but there's a catch

Flipkart GOAT sale 2026: iPhone deals 

The deal preview has revealed the expected prices of the iPhones, which look like these: news Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Price Leak: Here's how much it may cost

iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 is said to be available at Rs 70,000, unlike its launch price of Rs 82,900 in India for the 256GB storage variant.

iPhone 17 Pro 

If you’re looking for Apple’s premium flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro could be available for Rs 1,12,900 during the Flipkart GOAT Sale. The phone was launched at Rs 1,34,900 in India, making this one of the biggest discounts seen on the device so far.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

The top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max is also expected to get a notable price cut. During the sale, it could be available for Rs 1,27,900, compared to its Rs 1,49,900 launch price in India.

iPhone 17e

Those looking for a more affordable iPhone can also check out the iPhone 17e. The handset is expected to be available at Rs 60,900, down from its Rs 69,900 launch price.

iPhone Air

Apple’s thinnest iPhone, the iPhone Air, is also getting a discount during the sale. It is said to be available for Rs 95,900, unlike its Rs 1,09,900 launch price in India.

iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 is expected to be one of the biggest attractions during the sale. It could be available at Rs 59,900, compared to its Rs 79,900 launch price.

iPhone 16 Plus

Buyers looking for a larger display without opting for a Pro model can consider the iPhone 16 Plus. The handset is expected to retail for Rs 73,900, down from its Rs 89,900 launch price.

iPhone 15

Despite being a two-generation-old iPhone, the iPhone 15 is still expected to receive a massive price cut. During the Flipkart GOAT Sale, it may be available for Rs 49,900, unlike its Rs 69,900 launch price in India.

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iPhone 16e

The iPhone 16e is also tipped to get a discount during the sale. It is expected to be available for Rs 55,900, compared to its Rs 59,900 launch price in India.