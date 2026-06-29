Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026: iPhone 17, iPhone 16, iPhone 15 deals revealed ahead of sale

Published By: Divya | Published: Jun 29, 2026, 07:24 PM (IST)
Flipkart is all set to host its summer season sale dubbed the GOAT sale, which starts on 4th July 2026. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce giant has already revealed some of the attention-grabbing deals. Amongst all, the iPhones seem to get the spotlight, and this is simply because the Apple phones haven’t had a price hike so far, unlike the other brands. Well, the expected price hike on the iPhones is another reason that many potential buyers may rush to grab the money-saving deals during the Flipkart sale. Also Read: Apple Smart Glasses may not launch before 2027
Here’s how much these iPhones may cost you during the Flipkart sale. Also Read: iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e may get more RAM, but there's a catch
The deal preview has revealed the expected prices of the iPhones, which look like these: Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Price Leak: Here's how much it may cost
The iPhone 17 is said to be available at Rs 70,000, unlike its launch price of Rs 82,900 in India for the 256GB storage variant.
iPhone 17 Pro
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