Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026: iPhone 17, iPhone 16, iPhone 15 deals revealed ahead of sale

If you’re looking for Apple’s premium flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro could be available for Rs 1,12,900 during the Flipkart GOAT Sale. The phone was launched at Rs 1,34,900 in India, making this one of the biggest discounts seen on the device so far.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

The top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max is also expected to get a notable price cut. During the sale, it could be available for Rs 1,27,900, compared to its Rs 1,49,900 launch price in India.

iPhone 17e

Those looking for a more affordable iPhone can also check out the iPhone 17e. The handset is expected to be available at Rs 60,900, down from its Rs 69,900 launch price.

iPhone Air

Apple’s thinnest iPhone, the iPhone Air, is also getting a discount during the sale. It is said to be available for Rs 95,900, unlike its Rs 1,09,900 launch price in India.

iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 is expected to be one of the biggest attractions during the sale. It could be available at Rs 59,900, compared to its Rs 79,900 launch price.

iPhone 16 Plus

Buyers looking for a larger display without opting for a Pro model can consider the iPhone 16 Plus. The handset is expected to retail for Rs 73,900, down from its Rs 89,900 launch price.

iPhone 15

Despite being a two-generation-old iPhone, the iPhone 15 is still expected to receive a massive price cut. During the Flipkart GOAT Sale, it may be available for Rs 49,900, unlike its Rs 69,900 launch price in India.

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iPhone 16e

The iPhone 16e is also tipped to get a discount during the sale. It is expected to be available for Rs 55,900, compared to its Rs 59,900 launch price in India.